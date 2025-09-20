Map Shows America’s Best Coffee Cities in 2025

Coffee isn’t just a beverage; it’s a comfort and a necessity to many folks. Whipping up a cup of joe is how many people in the U.S. start their day, whether they prefer popular latte flavors or plain black coffee. But which cities are ideal for coffee fans in 2025?

The personal finance company WalletHub made the interactive map below after comparing the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. across various metrics, including the average price per bag of coffee and the number of affordable coffee shops rated 4.5 stars or higher per capita. All metrics received a score from 0 to 100. Data analysts at WalletHub then calculated each city’s weighted average across these metrics to figure out its overall score out of 100 points, with 100 representing the most ideal conditions for coffee fanatics.

America’s Top 15 Cities for Coffee Lovers

Portland, Oregon, earned the No.1 spot—the same as last year’s ranking. The city tied three others for the highest number of coffee and tea manufacturers per capita. It also boasts many affordable coffee shops that earned at least 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Orlando, Florida, came in second, primarily due to its high density of coffee places, doughnut shops, and cafés per capita. Florida experienced a significant jump from the previous year, rising from fifth place.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Although Long Beach, California, ranked seventh place last year, it’s third in 2025’s ranking. Like Portland, the California city boasts a huge number of highly rated coffee shops.

These are the top 15 U.S. cities for coffee fiends in 2025:

Portland, Oregon Orlando, Florida Long Beach, California Miami, Florida Seattle, Washington Tampa, Florida San Francisco, California Austin, Texas Oakland, California Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Atlanta, Georgia Las Vegas, Nevada Los Angeles, California New Orleans, Louisiana Denver, Colorado

Now that you know the best cities for coffee lovers in America, you may want to check out the best places for independent coffee shops across the country.