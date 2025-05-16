How Long You Have to Work to Afford a Coffee in Each State

Even if your coffee tastes aren’t particularly expensive, the cost of a cup a day adds up fast. This can be especially apparent depending on where you live. To see which states grind the hardest to afford their caffeine fix, check out the map below.

For its coffee affordability study, Coffeeness first calculated the average cost of a regular cup of black coffee (i.e., no creamer, flavors, or other add-ons) in each state. After using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine every state’s average hourly wage, researchers calculated what percentage of those wages is equal to one coffee from a local shop. They then used the data to measure how long an employee from each state must work to afford a regular cup. You can find the map outlining their findings below.

Minutes of Work Needed to Afford a Coffee in Each State, Mapped

A minute worked goes a lot longer in some states than others. | Coffeeness

With a regular cup of black coffee costing $4.98, Hawaii is the priciest state for coffee lovers. The cost accounts for 13.15 percent of the average hourly wage in the state ($37.88), which is the steepest percentage on the map. That adds up to residents having to work 7.89 minutes on average to afford a coffee break.

New Mexico has to work slightly less (6.82 minutes) than Hawaii. Workers there must give up 11.37 percent of one hour’s earnings for the beverage. Meanwhile, Louisiana residents spend 10.95 percent of one hour’s pay and have to complete 6.57 minutes of work for every cup of coffee they purchase.

Coffee tends to be more affordable in midwestern states, such as North Dakota and Minnesota. This is especially true of Nebraska; people there only have to spend $2.12 and work 3.88 minutes per cup.

Check out the complete list of places that have to work the longest to afford a coffee below:

The 10 States That Work the Hardest for a Cup of Coffee

Hawaii New Mexico Louisiana Arizona Nevada Kentucky South Carolina Florida Mississippi Utah

If you’re a coffee fiend who prefers to save money, try this oat milk pumpkin spice latte or this whipped coffee recipe to skip the lines.

Read More About Coffee: