This Viral Cloud Matcha Is Surprisingly Easy to Whip Up at Home

Cloud matcha is one of the latest caffeinated beverage trends to circulate on social media. Its sweet and earthy notes are a match made in heaven—but beyond the drink‘s flavor, people are obsessed with its light and airy appearance. If you’re curious about what sets the drink apart from regular matcha and how to make it for yourself, we’ve got you covered.

Cloud Matcha, Explained

Cloud matcha is an ice-cold, summery drink that’s perfect for those who love the green tea powder. At its core, the beverage consists of coconut water, ice, and matcha foam made of matcha powder and heavy cream (or vegan cream for a non-dairy option). While most users opt for coconut water, others prefer milk for a creamier texture.

How to Make Cloud Matcha at Home

The good news is that it’s easy to whip up. You can start the recipe by pouring coconut water or milk over ice in a glass. Adjust the ratio according to your tastes; if you prefer a more milky or coconut-forward flavor, pour more liquid into the glass and ensure there’s less matcha foam. You don’t want to fill the glass too high, so make sure there are at least 2 inches of space left at the top for the foam.

Begin whipping the matcha foam by placing the heavy cream (or non-dairy alternative) in a separate container and then sifting the matcha into it using a fine-mesh strainer. Measurements will vary depending on taste; the recipe in the video above uses for 4 grams of matcha and 45 to 50 milliliters of heavy cream. If you want a stronger, more earthy flavor, opt to add more matcha. Otherwise, you can just add more heavy cream to the mixture. If the mixture isn’t sweet enough, add the sweetener of your choice at this time (maple syrup or plain sugar are good options).

At this point, whisk the matcha and cream together until light and fluffy, and then pour the foam into the glass over the iced milk or coconut water.

The cloud beverage craze is here to stay for a while. Learn how to make the coffee version here.

