America’s Top-Trending Latte Flavors Are Surprisingly Easy to Make at Home

Pumpkin spice lattes are popular this time of year, but they’re not the only flavored coffee drink worth trying. Plenty of new latte flavors—from familiar s’mores to a tropical plant from Southeast Asia—have gone viral in recent months.

The Google Trends team dug into U.S. data from June 17 to July 17, 2025, to determine the top trending lattes people are searching for. While many of these recipes took off during iced coffee season, they’d be just as tasty to drink hot as the weather cools down. If you’re looking to shake up your morning routine, consider brewing up one of the beverages below.

Banana Latte

Two of five spots on this list are occupied by banana flavors, the first of which is a straightforward banana latte. The recipe above only requires banana-flavored milk, coffee, and ice. There are tons of spins on the original recipe, ranging from caramelized to salted versions. This banana bread latte might be up your alley as well.

S’mores Latte

S’mores are the go-to campfire treat, but many people also like the flavor in their morning coffee. As with the other recipes on this list, there are endless ways to riff on this drink, but the classic components include graham cracker crumbs, marshmallows, chocolate syrup, and milk.

Teddy Graham Latte

The graham cracker craze continues with the viral Teddy Graham latte. Better Homes & Gardens credits TikTok creator Kadyn Darrow (@kadynadarrow) for sharing the drink first. Darrow’s version features honey, a double espresso shot, vanilla syrup, cinnamon powder, low-fat dairy milk, oat milk, and ice. Other versions also add Teddy Graham crackers as a cute topping. The drink delivers a dose of nostalgia and your morning caffeine fix at the same time.

Pandan Latte

Pandan is a tropical plant native to Southeast Asia that’s widely used in desserts in the region. It comes in a paste, and many people agree that it pairs well with coffee. One of the simplest pandan recipes (shown in the video above) calls for pandan paste, milk, sugar, and coffee. All you have to do is mix everything together and you‘re done.

Banana Cream Matcha Latte

Two worlds collide in this earthy and sweet beverage. According to PerfectTed, you start the recipe by preparing your matcha as usual, and then mash a banana and whip it with some heavy cream and condensed milk. After filling a glass with ice and milk, pour the matcha into it and top it off with the banana cream. It’s a spin on the typical matcha latte for those who crave an added layer of sweetness.

