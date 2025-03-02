Coffee is an essential part of many people’s daily routines. The caffeinated beverage is so popular it has earned several nicknames, including “jitter juice,” “bean juice,” and “brain juice.” The origins of many coffee slang terms are obvious, but that’s not the case when it comes to cup of joe. While no one knows exactly where the name stemmed from, there are a few theories.

According to All Recipes, one widely spread theory comes from the 1900s. The U.S. Secretary of the Navy, Josephus “Joe“ Daniels, banned alcohol on ships in 1914. As a result, sailors had to make do with coffee—the strongest drink available. They mocked Daniels by nicknaming the beverage a “cup of Joe.” This theory is a popular one, but it’s unlikely. Many sources, including the fact-checking website Snopes, point out that the phrase cup of joe didn’t enter the English language until the 1930s.

Another theory from BostonbeaN Coffee Company dates back even further, to 1898. According to this bit of java lore, shop owner Joe Martinson, who ran Martinson Coffee in New York City, allegedly popularized the phrase cup of Joe. The phrase started as a marketing strategy and eventually gained traction.

Perhaps the simplest theory is that cup of joe derives from a portmanteau, a term that combines two words to make a new one. BostonbeaN Coffee Company writes that the words java (which refers to the Indonesian island that grows coffee) and mocha (a reference to the city in Yemen, also known for its coffee) were commonly used for “coffee.” People eventually combined the two words, calling the drink “jamoke,” which later became “joe.”

Another straightforward theory states the nickname refers to the “average man’s drink.” All Recipes explains that Joe—a common name—took hold when coffee was considered a basic beverage. People thus often linked the two common things and formed the phrase.

