Mapped: The Cheapest European Destinations for an Aperol Spritz

It seems like the Aperol Spritz came out of nowhere in the past few years to become the summer drinker’s tipple of choice, but the cocktail actually debuted in the 1950s (and Aperol itself has been in production since 1919). In the 2020s, Aperol has taken the drinking world by storm, with global sales skyrocketing by nearly three-quarters in the first half of 2022. Sales in the U.S. more than doubled in the same period.

If you’re fond of an Aperol Spritz or two on your vacation, though, where’s the best summer destination to head to?

The Cheapest Aperol Spritzes

The UK foreign exchange website Eurochange has crunched the numbers in a new survey and found that the Italian city of Naples is the cheapest holiday destination for Aperol drinkers, with a glass of Aperol Spritz there setting you back an average of just €2.00 (approximately $2.29 as of April 2025). In fact, the lowest price the survey’s authors discovered in all of Europe was in Naples’s no-frills Aperol bar Cammarota Spritz, where a glass is priced at just €1.00 (around $1.14).

Italy came in second place, too, with a glass of Aperol Spritz in the Sicilian capital of Palermo priced at an average of €3.66 (about $4.19, according to EuroChange’s calculations). Two Bulgarian resorts, Varna and Burgas, were ranked in third and fourth place, with an average cost per glass of around $5.46 and $5.62, respectively, followed by Marmaris in Turkey in fifth, with an average of about $5.81.

The remainder of the top 10 was rounded out by the Albanian resort of Saranda, close to Corfu on the Ionian Sea, in sixth place ($6.974), followed by Fethiye in Turkey ($7.65), Kefalonia in Greece ($8.19), Spain’s Canary Islands ($8.30), and Zadar in Croatia ($8.31).

The Most Expensive Aperol Spritzes

At the opposite end of the rankings, however, Italy also turned out to be home to Europe’s most expensive glass of Aperol Spritz, with the average serving in Milan priced at an eye-watering €16.66 (equivalent to just over $19.00). The price was highest of all in the city’s famous Aperol Terrazza cocktail bar, where a glass costs €20.00 (around $22.83)—though given the jaw-dropping views of the Duomo from the bar’s terrace, perhaps that’s a price worth paying.

Italy took second place on this list too, with an Aperol Spritz in the Italian capital of Rome costing on average €13.83 (around $15.82), followed by Spain’s Balearic party island Ibiza in third place, with an average price of €12.16 (or about $13.91).

A number of similarly big-name destinations found their way onto the remainder of the Top 10 Most Expensive list: The Croatian port of Dubrovnik ranked fourth ($12.76); Ibiza’s neighboring islands of Menorca and Parma in sixth and eighth ($12.58 and $12.01, respectively); Bodrum in seventh ($12.28); Nice in ninth ($11.44); and the Greek capital of Athens in 10th (€9.33/$10.67). In fact, the only outlier was the relatively little-known resort town of Kotor, on the Adriatic coast of Montenegro, in fourth place. A typical glass of Aperol Spritz there will set you back an average of just under $13 (€11.16/$12.76).

