Map Shows Which Cities Are Most Worried About Bed Bugs

Travelers typically come home with souvenirs, but some unlucky folks may also return with bed bugs. The pests have been known to lurk in hotel rooms and jump onto clothing or into luggage. Although bed bugs are tiny creatures, they can cause major problems. To see which cities are most concerned about potential infestations, check out this map from Yelp.

The crowdsourced review platform compiled this information based on the prevalence of relevant phrases, such as “bed bug inspection,” per million searches on the site from May 2024 to April 2025. Yelp specifically examined bed bug-related queries within 200 of the largest metro areas and ranked cities according to search volume. The findings show that nationwide searches for bed bug extermination have increased by 53 percent compared to the same data from May 2023 to April 2024, suggesting that infestations might have gotten worse.

The Top Cities Searching for Bed Bug Exterminators, Mapped

Atlantic City in New Jersey takes the No.1 spot. | Yelp

The Midwest and Northeast seem to bear the brunt of bed bug issues—or at least are the most proactive in getting help. Atlantic City, New Jersey, leads the way in pest treatment research. Other Northeastern cities on the map include Boston; Portland, Maine; and Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Midwestern cities like Chicago; Dayton, Ohio; and St. Louis, Missouri are also trying their best to eliminate the insects.

Bed Bugs Are Bugging These 10 Cities the Most

Atlantic City, New Jersey Columbus, Ohio Las Vegas, Nevada Chicago, Illinois Dayton, Ohio Wichita, Kansas Sioux Falls, South Dakota New York City, New York Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tulsa, Oklahoma

Part of the reason why bed bugs are so problematic is that they’re difficult to exterminate. A recent study revealed that these little insects may have developed genetic mutations, such as thicker exoskeletons or pesticide-fighting enzymes, that make them more resistant to bug-killing fumes.

That’s why it’s smart to take certain precautions while traveling, no matter where you visit. For example, putting dirty laundry on hotel beds or leaving your suitcase open on the ground is an open invitation to the parasites, so be more mindful of your belongings if you don’t want to bring home any uninvited guests.

