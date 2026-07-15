Every State's Favorite Type of Pizza, Mapped

If you have a favorite pizza topping, you've probably had it for a long time.

In fact, according to one survey, the average American hasn't changed their pizza order in two years, and half of the survey's respondents admitted that their favorite pizza toppings now are the same as their favorite toppings when they were a kid.

That's a long time to be eating the same pizza.

The survey was done by Tabasco Brand—yes, the hot sauce company—to see if respondents would be interested in adding some spice to their toppings. But it also found that Americans are set in their ways when it comes to what they consider to be their go-to for toppings.

So where does your state land when it comes to the best pizza toppings? Check this list and see if you agree with your fellow state residents.

Favorite Pizza Topping by State Map | SWNS / Tobasco Brand

Pepperoni Is the Pizza King

Pepperoni is a favorite topping for plenty of pizza fans, which is why it probably rules the states when it comes to the king of pizza toppings. The topping was picked first by residents in these 20 states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia.

Two states, North Dakota and South Dakota, had pepperoni tied for first place as one of their two favorite options.

LauriPatterson/GettyImages

Meat Lover’s Is the Second-Best for Pizza Lovers

The survey found that 18 states preferred meat lover's pizza over any other type when it came to choosing pizza toppings. Those states include: Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Iowa also chose meat lover's as one of its favorites, tying for the top spot in pizza fans' hearts.

Supreme Is Only Sort of Supreme

Supreme may not be as supreme as the name says, with only eight states picking it as their favorite option: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, and Oklahoma.

But supreme pizzas did top the list when it came to states that couldn't decide on just one favorite, with three states choosing supreme as well as another option for their best pizza orders. North Dakota and South Dakota had supreme pizza toppings tied for first place along with pepperoni. Iowa chose the supreme pizza as a tie with meat lover's pies.

Photography By Tonelson/GettyImages

Veggie Doesn’t Have Many Fans

Only Massachusetts chose veggie pizza as its favorite. The pies topped with ingredients like green peppers, onions, olives, and mushrooms, among other ingredients, were only a favorite in the small New England state, while every other state chose pies with at least pepperoni and other meats on them.

Add-Ons Also Add Flavor

But what else do people like to add to their pizzas? Sauces and shake-on ingredients seem to be a big hit once you get your pizza home.

Of those surveyed, 47% say they like to add Parmesan cheese to their pizzas while 31% like to shake on red pepper flakes. And when it comes to sauces and dressings, 33% of respondents like a garlic-butter dressing while 31% add ranch dressing to their pizza.

SWNS / Tobasco Brand

The survey, which was sponsored by Tabasco, also asked people if they believed adding spice would make a pizza taste better. Around 49% of respondents said they would agree that additional spice like Tabasco sauce would make a pizza better.

New Mexico, Hawaii, California, and Texas had more than 50% of their residents agree that spice was good for pizza, while states like Michigan and South Carolina shunned the spice.

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