See the Highest-Paid Job in Every State, Mapped

There are many different options when it comes to jobs that’ll pay you a reliable salary. You may want to check out the most common jobs in your state to get an idea of positions that may be easier to find, or you might want to go into fast food services, especially if those positions pay well in your state.

But what if you want to maximize your income and get a role in the highest-paying position your state offers? Well, that may be a little harder than you think, as nearly every profession that ranks as the highest-paying by state, regardless of the location, requires extensive education.

While each location may vary slightly, one industry dominates the list. First, see the map of highest-paying jobs by each state from Visual Capitalist, followed by our breakdown.

The Highest-Paid Job By State | Visual Capitalist/Voronoi

Midwest Dominates in High-Paying Positions

Missouri tops the list when looking at the state with the position that pays the most. Orthopedic surgeons, who work on joints, tendons, muscles, and bones, can make a median annual income of $843,000 while working in the state, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Second-place Minnesota is best for radiologists, with a median income of $708,000. The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is the original and largest of the Mayo Clinics in the country. Its radiology department is considered one of the best in the U.S. and processes more than 2.1 radiologic exams each year.

Washington, Nebraska, and Wisconsin have really put their hearts into paying cardiologists well. Heart doctors in all three of those states make more than $600,000 a year in median income.

Surgeon | stefanamer/GettyImages

Healthcare Pays Out the Most

Healthcare positions dominate the best-paid positions, with leaders in the space making six-figure salaries in each state. Surgeons and cardiologists lead the list, with other specialty doctors making appearances as well.

Colorado's highest-paid position is for orthodontists, who make a median salary of $416,000 per year. The best state to go for pediatricians is Louisiana, where you can make $503,000 a year to lead the list of professions there. And while the District of Columbia has the lowest median income for the highest-paid position in this district, it's also the only state where neurologists top the best-paid list.

There are only two states that don't have a healthcare position as their best-paid job: Georgia and Idaho. In both states, pilots top of the list.

One reason for the difference could be how important airline positions are in Georgia. The state is home to the busiest airport in the world, with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport dominating the airline industry. The airport saw more than 106 million total passengers visit its airport in 2025, giving pilots in the state plenty of work to do.

What Goes Into a High-Paying Job

Doctors typically have a great salary, but there are a few things you need to know before jumping into the field to get a big paycheck.

Doctors are required to do many years of education, including a medical degree, internships, residencies, and fellowships before working on their own. You can get paid well once you become a specialist, but it will take some time to get there. The good news is the field continues to grow, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics seeing a 3% rise in positions between 2024 and 2034, which is as fast as the national average.

If you prefer to become a commercial pilot, on the other hand, you won't need as much education, as usually a bachelor's degree and flight training can help you land a job. Commercial pilot positions are also in demand, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics expecting a 4% increase in positions from 2024 to 2034.

More State-By-State Data: