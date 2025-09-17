Mapped: The Word Each State Has the Most Trouble Pronouncing

What’s the one word people in your state just can’t get right? We’ve got the scoop on which words stump each state, and which tricky pronunciations are making people hit the search bar.
To compile this list, Google Trends analyzed search trends from August 14, 2024, to August 14, 2025. The tech company specifically examined searches that began with “how to pronounce … ” by state. Here’s what they found.
Every State’s Word Nemesis, Mapped
Uranus appeared twice on the list, in New Hampshire and Michigan. Folks might be tempted to call the planet “yur-AY-nuss,” but according to experts, it’s actually supposed to be “YUR-uh-nuss.”
The names of places were tough to pronounce for various states. Like Uranus, Massachusetts also appeared twice, generating the most search traffic in Oregon and—perhaps surprisingly—within the state itself.
Other places that the nation has trouble pronouncing include:
- Qatar, the small country on the west coast of the Persian Gulf (most searched in Washington, D.C.);
- Kīhei, a coastal area on Maui’s southwest shore (most searched in Hawaii);
- and Monongahela, which could refer to either the river in north-central West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania or the city in Pennsylvania (most searched in West Virginia).
People throughout the U.S. also had a wide range of food-related searches. Birria (“BEE-ryah”) led the way in the category, with two states (Maryland and Washington) searching for it most. According to the Food Network, birria is a Mexican dish with roots in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s a hearty stew that typically consists of braised goat meat and seasonings such as avocado leaves, chilies, herbs, and spices, depending on the complexity of the dish. Alabama showed a particular interest in the way to pronounce cacao (“kuh-COW”), which, by the way, should not be confused with cocoa.
Minnesota residents, meanwhile, wanted to know how to say lychee, also known as litchi or lichee. It’s a fruit that’s red, small, bumpy, and round, and it’s especially popular in Southeast Asia and China. The Cambridge Dictionary says that both “LEE-chee” and “LIE-chee” are correct pronunciations.
Curious which word was most-searched in your state? Check out the full list below.
The Full List
State
Most-Searched “How to Pronounce...“ Inquiry
Alabama
Cacao
Alaska
Physiology
Arizona
Charybdis
Arkansas
Capybara
California
Cannes
Colorado
Puerto Vallarta
Connecticut
Antares
Delaware
Pyelonephritis
Florida
Islamorada
Georgia
Trailer
Hawaii
Kihei Maui
Idaho
Ouija
Illinois
Giardiniera
Indiana
Caramel
Iowa
Iron
Kansas
Look
Kentucky
Frappe
Louisiana
Guadalupe
Maine
Damariscotta
Maryland
Birria
Massachusetts
Massachusetts
Michigan
Uranus
Minnesota
Lychee
Mississippi
Reciprocity
Missouri
Pinot Noir
Montana
Calliope
Nebraska
Charybdis
Nevada
Nevada
New Hampshire
Uranus
New Jersey
Turmeric
New Mexico
Acetabulum
New York
Peonies
North Carolina
Orient
North Dakota
Jalapeño
Ohio
Curaçao
Oklahoma
Macabre
Oregon
Massachusetts
Pennsylvania
Latkes
Rhode Island
Emblazoned
South Carolina
Bereft
South Dakota
Wyrm
Tennessee
Charcuterie
Texas
Boerne Texas
Utah
Boise
Vermont
Bichon Frise
Virginia
Bourgeois
Washington
Birria
Washington, D.C.
Qatar
West Virginia
Monongahela
Wisconsin
Chequamegon
Wyoming
Bisglycinate
