Mapped: The Word Each State Has the Most Trouble Pronouncing

We all have that one word we’re not sure how to say. Google recently revealed which word pronunciations are most searched.
What’s the one word people in your state just can’t get right? We’ve got the scoop on which words stump each state, and which tricky pronunciations are making people hit the search bar.

To compile this list, Google Trends analyzed search trends from August 14, 2024, to August 14, 2025. The tech company specifically examined searches that began with “how to pronounce … ” by state. Here’s what they found. 

Every State’s Word Nemesis, Mapped

Map featuring the hardest to pronounce word in every state
Click to enlarge. | Map by Mental Floss

Uranus appeared twice on the list, in New Hampshire and Michigan. Folks might be tempted to call the planet “yur-AY-nuss,” but according to experts, it’s actually supposed to be “YUR-uh-nuss.”

The names of places were tough to pronounce for various states. Like Uranus, Massachusetts also appeared twice, generating the most search traffic in Oregon and—perhaps surprisingly—within the state itself.

Other places that the nation has trouble pronouncing include:

  • Qatar, the small country on the west coast of the Persian Gulf (most searched in Washington, D.C.);
  • Kīhei, a coastal area on Maui’s southwest shore (most searched in Hawaii);
  • and Monongahela, which could refer to either the river in north-central West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania or the city in Pennsylvania (most searched in West Virginia).

People throughout the U.S. also had a wide range of food-related searches. Birria (“BEE-ryah”) led the way in the category, with two states (Maryland and Washington) searching for it most. According to the Food Network, birria is a Mexican dish with roots in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s a hearty stew that typically consists of braised goat meat and seasonings such as avocado leaves, chilies, herbs, and spices, depending on the complexity of the dish. Alabama showed a particular interest in the way to pronounce cacao (“kuh-COW”), which, by the way, should not be confused with cocoa

Lichee (lychee) fruits over pink background
Lychee fruits. | Anna Blazhuk/GettyImages

Minnesota residents, meanwhile, wanted to know how to say lychee, also known as litchi or lichee. It’s a fruit that’s red, small, bumpy, and round, and it’s especially popular in Southeast Asia and China. The Cambridge Dictionary says that both “LEE-chee” and “LIE-chee” are correct pronunciations. 

Curious which word was most-searched in your state? Check out the full list below.

The Full List

State

Most-Searched “How to Pronounce...“ Inquiry

Alabama

Cacao

Alaska

Physiology

Arizona

Charybdis

Arkansas

Capybara

California

Cannes

Colorado

Puerto Vallarta

Connecticut

Antares

Delaware

Pyelonephritis

Florida

Islamorada

Georgia

Trailer

Hawaii

Kihei Maui

Idaho

Ouija

Illinois

Giardiniera

Indiana

Caramel

Iowa

Iron

Kansas

Look

Kentucky

Frappe

Louisiana

Guadalupe

Maine

Damariscotta

Maryland

Birria

Massachusetts

Massachusetts

Michigan

Uranus

Minnesota

Lychee

Mississippi

Reciprocity

Missouri

Pinot Noir

Montana

Calliope

Nebraska

Charybdis

Nevada

Nevada

New Hampshire

Uranus

New Jersey

Turmeric

New Mexico

Acetabulum

New York

Peonies

North Carolina

Orient

North Dakota

Jalapeño

Ohio

Curaçao

Oklahoma

Macabre

Oregon

Massachusetts

Pennsylvania

Latkes

Rhode Island

Emblazoned

South Carolina

Bereft

South Dakota

Wyrm

Tennessee

Charcuterie

Texas

Boerne Texas

Utah

Boise

Vermont

Bichon Frise

Virginia

Bourgeois

Washington

Birria

Washington, D.C.

Qatar

West Virginia

Monongahela

Wisconsin

Chequamegon

Wyoming

Bisglycinate

