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The Most Popular Baby Name in Every State in 2026, Mapped

The country's top baby girl name didn't take first place in 44 out of 50 states.
ByNitya Rao
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A state-by-state look at the names American parents couldn't get enough of this year.
A state-by-state look at the names American parents couldn't get enough of this year. | BabyCenter

The baby name game has only gotten more competitive in the age of social media. Today, expectant parents can easily check just how many people have already claimed their Charlottes, Olivias, or even niche picks like Anicia in any given area. For new moms who want to spare their mini-me years of mispronunciations and misspellings, tracking state trends is the best way to see which baby names are blowing up. The same goes for the parent determined to avoid playground duplicates, who only opts for one-of-a-kind onesies and options like Atlas.

According to new data from BabyCenter, these were the top five names for girls and boys in 2026:

Rank

Girl Names

Boy Names

1

Olivia

Noah

2

Eliana

Liam

3

Amelia

Oliver

4

Charlotte

Elijah

5

Sophia

Mateo

The shortlist of popular baby names may seem like a mixed bag, but the state-by-state data reveals a few big surprises. While Olivia was the most popular girl name overall, the Latin-derived pick meaning "olive tree" ranked first in only six states. Third-place Amelia came out on top in 11 states—in contrast to runner-up Eliana, which secured second place nationwide without topping the list in a single state.

As for the boys, third-year-consecutive top choice Noah came first in 15 states (plus D.C.). But Oliver, sitting at third overall, made the biggest mark on the map by taking the top spot in 16 states. Meanwhile, runner-up Liam held onto the silver despite ranking first in just three states: Massachusetts, Montana, and Hawaii.

Is your state team Noah, or did it go niche with picks like New Mexico’s Santiago?
Is your state team Noah, or did it go niche with picks like New Mexico's Santiago? | BabyCenter

The saying "if you know, you know" holds when it comes to local foods, sunset spots, and even baby names in states where uncommon monikers won out over the most popular picks in the U.S. With a distinct culture, language, and demographic mix setting it apart from the mainland, Hawaii naturally carved its own path on the baby name charts, crowning Kehlani (No. 87 nationally)—the name of the popular R&B singer, meaning "sea and sky"—as its top girl name. Meanwhile, thousands of miles from any tropical island, landlocked Montana stood solo in naming Isla its number-one choice.

As is the case with most things, from dog breeds to Disney movies, a few regions went rogue. Aurora (Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming) and Hazel (Nebraska, Oregon) made names for themselves, while the boys' side also birthed some standouts. Country-leaning Waylon (No. 18 nationally) locked down five states, from Idaho to Alabama, and the Spanish name Santiago, which means "Saint James," stole the show in New Mexico, proving that cultural flair often beats classic Americana.

You can check out the full state-by-state list for 2026 in the chart below, courtesy of BabyCenter. Scroll through to see where your own favorite names landed—or just how popular your state's top picks really are.

2026's Most Popular Baby Names by State

State

Most Popular Girl Name

Most Popular Boy Name

Alabama

Ella

Waylon

Alaska

Ella

Matthew

Arizona

Olivia

Noah

Arkansas

Amelia

Elijah

California

Olivia

Noah

Colorado

Olivia

Oliver

Connecticut

Sophia

Noah

Delaware

Charlotte

Atlas

District of Columbia

Ava

Elijah

Florida

Isabella

Noah

Georgia

Amelia

Noah

Hawaii

Kehlani

Liam

Idaho

Aurora

Waylon

Illinois

Charlotte

Noah

Indiana

Charlotte

Oliver

Iowa

Charlotte

Oliver

Kansas

Amelia

Oliver

Kentucky

Charlotte

Oliver

Louisiana

Amelia

Elijah

Maine

Amelia

Henry

Maryland

Olivia

Noah

Massachusetts

Charlotte

Liam

Michigan

Charlotte

Oliver

Minnesota

Evelyn

Henry

Mississippi

Olivia

Asher

Missouri

Amelia

Oliver

Montana

Isla

Liam

Nebraska

Hazel

Waylon

Nevada

Aurora

Noah

New Hampshire

Harper

Oliver

New Jersey

Charlotte

Noah

New Mexico

Charlotte

Santiago

New York

Amelia

Noah

North Carolina

Amelia

Noah

North Dakota

Anicia

Andrew

Ohio

Charlotte

Oliver

Oklahoma

Charlotte

Hudson

Oregon

Hazel

Oliver

Pennsylvania

Amelia

Oliver

Rhode Island

Emma

Noah

South Carolina

Amelia

Noah

South Dakota

Sophia

Oliver

Tennessee

Charlotte

Waylon

Texas

Olivia

Noah

Utah

Charlotte

Oliver

Vermont

Emma

Oliver

Virginia

Charlotte

Noah

Washington

Charlotte

Noah

West Virginia

Amelia

Waylon

Wisconsin

Charlotte

Oliver

Wyoming

Aurora

Oliver

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