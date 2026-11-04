The Most Popular Baby Name in Every State in 2026, Mapped

The baby name game has only gotten more competitive in the age of social media. Today, expectant parents can easily check just how many people have already claimed their Charlottes, Olivias, or even niche picks like Anicia in any given area. For new moms who want to spare their mini-me years of mispronunciations and misspellings, tracking state trends is the best way to see which baby names are blowing up. The same goes for the parent determined to avoid playground duplicates, who only opts for one-of-a-kind onesies and options like Atlas.
According to new data from BabyCenter, these were the top five names for girls and boys in 2026:
Rank
Girl Names
Boy Names
1
Olivia
Noah
2
Eliana
Liam
3
Amelia
Oliver
4
Charlotte
Elijah
5
Sophia
Mateo
The shortlist of popular baby names may seem like a mixed bag, but the state-by-state data reveals a few big surprises. While Olivia was the most popular girl name overall, the Latin-derived pick meaning "olive tree" ranked first in only six states. Third-place Amelia came out on top in 11 states—in contrast to runner-up Eliana, which secured second place nationwide without topping the list in a single state.
As for the boys, third-year-consecutive top choice Noah came first in 15 states (plus D.C.). But Oliver, sitting at third overall, made the biggest mark on the map by taking the top spot in 16 states. Meanwhile, runner-up Liam held onto the silver despite ranking first in just three states: Massachusetts, Montana, and Hawaii.
The saying "if you know, you know" holds when it comes to local foods, sunset spots, and even baby names in states where uncommon monikers won out over the most popular picks in the U.S. With a distinct culture, language, and demographic mix setting it apart from the mainland, Hawaii naturally carved its own path on the baby name charts, crowning Kehlani (No. 87 nationally)—the name of the popular R&B singer, meaning "sea and sky"—as its top girl name. Meanwhile, thousands of miles from any tropical island, landlocked Montana stood solo in naming Isla its number-one choice.
As is the case with most things, from dog breeds to Disney movies, a few regions went rogue. Aurora (Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming) and Hazel (Nebraska, Oregon) made names for themselves, while the boys' side also birthed some standouts. Country-leaning Waylon (No. 18 nationally) locked down five states, from Idaho to Alabama, and the Spanish name Santiago, which means "Saint James," stole the show in New Mexico, proving that cultural flair often beats classic Americana.
You can check out the full state-by-state list for 2026 in the chart below, courtesy of BabyCenter. Scroll through to see where your own favorite names landed—or just how popular your state's top picks really are.
2026's Most Popular Baby Names by State
State
Most Popular Girl Name
Most Popular Boy Name
Alabama
Ella
Waylon
Alaska
Ella
Matthew
Arizona
Olivia
Noah
Arkansas
Amelia
Elijah
California
Olivia
Noah
Colorado
Olivia
Oliver
Connecticut
Sophia
Noah
Delaware
Charlotte
Atlas
District of Columbia
Ava
Elijah
Florida
Isabella
Noah
Georgia
Amelia
Noah
Hawaii
Kehlani
Liam
Idaho
Aurora
Waylon
Illinois
Charlotte
Noah
Indiana
Charlotte
Oliver
Iowa
Charlotte
Oliver
Kansas
Amelia
Oliver
Kentucky
Charlotte
Oliver
Louisiana
Amelia
Elijah
Maine
Amelia
Henry
Maryland
Olivia
Noah
Massachusetts
Charlotte
Liam
Michigan
Charlotte
Oliver
Minnesota
Evelyn
Henry
Mississippi
Olivia
Asher
Missouri
Amelia
Oliver
Montana
Isla
Liam
Nebraska
Hazel
Waylon
Nevada
Aurora
Noah
New Hampshire
Harper
Oliver
New Jersey
Charlotte
Noah
New Mexico
Charlotte
Santiago
New York
Amelia
Noah
North Carolina
Amelia
Noah
North Dakota
Anicia
Andrew
Ohio
Charlotte
Oliver
Oklahoma
Charlotte
Hudson
Oregon
Hazel
Oliver
Pennsylvania
Amelia
Oliver
Rhode Island
Emma
Noah
South Carolina
Amelia
Noah
South Dakota
Sophia
Oliver
Tennessee
Charlotte
Waylon
Texas
Olivia
Noah
Utah
Charlotte
Oliver
Vermont
Emma
Oliver
Virginia
Charlotte
Noah
Washington
Charlotte
Noah
West Virginia
Amelia
Waylon
Wisconsin
Charlotte
Oliver
Wyoming
Aurora
Oliver