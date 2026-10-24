The Top 10 Baby Names of 2026, From Olivia to Dean

"What's in a name?" Not much, other than a lifetime of coffee cup misspellings, monogrammed accessories, and first impressions you didn't ask for. Shakespeare famously wrote that "a rose by any other name would smell as sweet," and yet, soon-to-be parents know there's a difference in how Cate versus, say, Kate rolls off the tongue.

While some of it comes down to personal preference or history, the art of picking a baby name is inextricably linked to the linguistic trends of the time. In 2026, the most popular names are a mix of long-standing staples, newer monikers you might not see on every souvenir shop magnet just yet, and many, many names ending in -a.

Whether you're predicted to pop before the ball drop, planning to start a family much further down the line, or simply looking for name inspiration for your new fur baby, you might be interested in reading BabyCenter's latest list of the most popular baby names of 2026.

The Most Popular Baby Names of 2026

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Once again, the vast majority of the top 10 girl names end in -a, with Olivia taking the top spot for the sixth consecutive year in a row. From Scandal's Olivia Pope to Olivia the Pig, this classic name is deeply ingrained in pop culture. On the other hand, second-place Eliana is both ancient in origin and fairly new in popularity. The predominantly Hebrew name means "My God has answered" and rose five spots from seventh place in 2025. Meanwhile, Eliana's Latin and Greek roots stem from Helios, the Greek word for sun.

Those who want to preserve their little princess's sense of individuality should steer clear of Amelia, Charlotte, and Sophia, which claim the third, fourth, and fifth most popular spots for girls in 2026.

On the flip side, if you're hoping your baby boy won't have to go by his last initial throughout grade school, Noah, Liam, and Oliver are the top three names to keep in mind. Famous for its Biblical ark roots, No. 1 Noah remains the most popular name for the third year in a row. Meaning "rest" or "repose" in Hebrew, Noah is trailed by the Irish classic Liam, which means "protector."

Here's a look at the full top 10 list for 2026:

Rank Boy Names Girl Names 1 Noah Olivia 2 Liam Eliana 3 Oliver Amelia 4 Elijah Charlotte 5 Mateo Sophia 6 Lucas Isabella 7 Elias Emma 8 Levi Aurora 9 Ezra Evelyn 10 Leo Mia

While the top 10 boy names remained mostly unchanged save for slight rearrangements, Elias is shaking things up in 2026. The variant of Elijah means "The Lord is my God" and made the shortlist for the very first time, coming in at seventh. Not far behind is Leo ("lion"), which just barely made the cut at No. 10 after falling short last year.

Speaking of E names, BabyCenter reports that the letter leads among girls' names, with 15% of the top 100 starting with E. Two more E names that made the top 10 girl names are Emma and Evelyn, the latter of which reclaimed its top-10 spot for the first time in three years and carries meanings ranging from "desired child" to "little bird." For boys, J ranks first overall, accounting for 14% of the top 100 names—though the first J name on the list, James, falls behind 15 others.

Meanwhile, parents searching for something classic but not entirely overdone are looking to the past for answers. Leading the retro revivals is Dean, a 1950s staple that has made its way back into the modern top 100 for the first time this century at No. 100. It could also have something to do with Millennials' penchant for pop culture: from comfort show Gilmore Girls to breakout hit Off Campus, hunky, romantic leads named Dean continue to keep the name in the spotlight.

On the girls' side, vintage elegance is getting its flowers as well. Magnolia made history as the only brand-new girl's name to debut in the top 100 this year at No. 88. The floral-inspired choice ranked among the most popular girl names from the 1880s through the 1930s, previously peaking around 1909 and immortalized in Edna Ferber's 1926 novel Show Boat. Other mid-century and botanical names having a major moment are Iris (up 18 spots) and Daphne (up 42 spots).

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