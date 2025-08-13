Mental Floss

Map Shows the Most Popular Potato Chip Brands By State

From Ruffles’s ridged crunch to Cape Cod’s kettle-cooked crispiness, see which chip brands dominate Instacart orders across the U.S.
Ever wonder which potato-based snack reigns supreme in the hearts (and online shopping carts) of America? Instacart crunched the numbers to find out which chip brands its shoppers are stocking up on the most. 

To make the map below, Instacart analyzed potato chip orders made between June 28 and July 4 of 2024. Local potato chip popularity was determined by calculating each brand’s business in a specific state vs. its sales nationwide. The brands with the greatest difference between the order numbers in a given state were deemed uniquely popular there.

Each State’s Favorite Chips, Mapped

map chip america instacart
Everyone has their favorite. | Instacart

Ruffles wins by a landslide, claiming parts of the West, South, and Midwest. The brand boasts 11 varieties, from original to the Flamin’ Hot version. Ruffles got its start when Bernhardt Stahmer filed a patent for “sliced, corrugated potato products“ in 1955. In the patent, he stated that his ridged chips tasted as if they were made with cheese. Stahmer credited the chip’s form, admitting that “slicing the potato product with certain specified dimensions and shape” gave it a distinct flavor.

Up next is Cape Cod, which is a particularly popular choice in New England states, such as Maine and Vermont. These extra-crunchy chips are prepared differently than their regular, thinner counterparts. According to The Kitchn, kettle chips are cooked in batches at different temperatures to get that crunchier texture. In contrast, regular potato chips are cooked at once at a steady temperature.

Utz ties with Cape Cod as the second-most popular chip brand by state. The Pennsylvania-based company debuted in 1921, when William and Salie Utz began making 50 pounds of chips an hour in their summer kitchen. The couple sold their product (called Hanover Home Brand Potato Chips back then) to small local grocers and markets, and the rest is history. Now, Utz owns a host of smaller brands, including Zapp’s, Dirty Kettle Style, and Boulder Canyon. 

The Most-Ordered Potato Chip Brand in All 50 States

State

Chip Brand

Alabama

Pringles

Alaska

Ruffles

Arizona

Ruffles

Arkansas

Ruffles

California

Kettle Brand

Colorado

Boulder Canyon

Connecticut

Cape Cod

Delaware

Utz

Florida

Boulder Canyon

Georgia

Zapp‘s

Hawaii

Hawaii Kettle Style Potato Chips

Idaho

Ruffles

Illinois

Ruffles

Indiana

Ruffles

Iowa

Lay‘s

Kansas

Lay‘s

Kentucky

Ruffles

Louisiana

Zapp‘s

Maine

Cape Cod

Maryland

Utz

Massachusetts

Cape Cod

Michigan

Better Made

Minnesota

Old Dutch

Mississippi

Ruffles

Missouri

Pringles

Montana

Ruffles

Nebraska

Lay‘s

Nevada

Ruffles

New Hampshire

Cape Cod

New Jersey

Herr‘s

New Mexico

Ruffles

New York

Lay‘s

North Carolina

Utz

North Dakota

Old Dutch

Ohio

Pringles

Oklahoma

Boulder Canyon

Oregon

Kettle Brand

Pennsylvania

Herr‘s

Rhode Island

Cape Cod

South Carolina

Utz

South Dakota

Ruffles

Tennessee

Ruffles

Texas

Ruffles

Utah

Ruffles

Vermont

Cape Cod

Virginia

Utz

Washington

Kettle Brand

West Virginia

Utz

Wisconsin

Ruffles

Wyoming

Ruffles

