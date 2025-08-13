Map Shows the Most Popular Potato Chip Brands By State

Ever wonder which potato-based snack reigns supreme in the hearts (and online shopping carts) of America? Instacart crunched the numbers to find out which chip brands its shoppers are stocking up on the most.
To make the map below, Instacart analyzed potato chip orders made between June 28 and July 4 of 2024. Local potato chip popularity was determined by calculating each brand’s business in a specific state vs. its sales nationwide. The brands with the greatest difference between the order numbers in a given state were deemed uniquely popular there.
Each State’s Favorite Chips, Mapped
Ruffles wins by a landslide, claiming parts of the West, South, and Midwest. The brand boasts 11 varieties, from original to the Flamin’ Hot version. Ruffles got its start when Bernhardt Stahmer filed a patent for “sliced, corrugated potato products“ in 1955. In the patent, he stated that his ridged chips tasted as if they were made with cheese. Stahmer credited the chip’s form, admitting that “slicing the potato product with certain specified dimensions and shape” gave it a distinct flavor.
You May Also Like:
- 11 of the Oldest Snack Foods We‘re Still Eating
- The Science Behind Why We Crave Loud and Crunchy Foods
- How 10 Classic Foods Made Their Way to America
Up next is Cape Cod, which is a particularly popular choice in New England states, such as Maine and Vermont. These extra-crunchy chips are prepared differently than their regular, thinner counterparts. According to The Kitchn, kettle chips are cooked in batches at different temperatures to get that crunchier texture. In contrast, regular potato chips are cooked at once at a steady temperature.
Utz ties with Cape Cod as the second-most popular chip brand by state. The Pennsylvania-based company debuted in 1921, when William and Salie Utz began making 50 pounds of chips an hour in their summer kitchen. The couple sold their product (called Hanover Home Brand Potato Chips back then) to small local grocers and markets, and the rest is history. Now, Utz owns a host of smaller brands, including Zapp’s, Dirty Kettle Style, and Boulder Canyon.
The Most-Ordered Potato Chip Brand in All 50 States
State
Chip Brand
Alabama
Pringles
Alaska
Ruffles
Arizona
Ruffles
Arkansas
Ruffles
California
Kettle Brand
Colorado
Boulder Canyon
Connecticut
Cape Cod
Delaware
Utz
Florida
Boulder Canyon
Georgia
Zapp‘s
Hawaii
Hawaii Kettle Style Potato Chips
Idaho
Ruffles
Illinois
Ruffles
Indiana
Ruffles
Iowa
Lay‘s
Kansas
Lay‘s
Kentucky
Ruffles
Louisiana
Zapp‘s
Maine
Cape Cod
Maryland
Utz
Massachusetts
Cape Cod
Michigan
Better Made
Minnesota
Old Dutch
Mississippi
Ruffles
Missouri
Pringles
Montana
Ruffles
Nebraska
Lay‘s
Nevada
Ruffles
New Hampshire
Cape Cod
New Jersey
Herr‘s
New Mexico
Ruffles
New York
Lay‘s
North Carolina
Utz
North Dakota
Old Dutch
Ohio
Pringles
Oklahoma
Boulder Canyon
Oregon
Kettle Brand
Pennsylvania
Herr‘s
Rhode Island
Cape Cod
South Carolina
Utz
South Dakota
Ruffles
Tennessee
Ruffles
Texas
Ruffles
Utah
Ruffles
Vermont
Cape Cod
Virginia
Utz
Washington
Kettle Brand
West Virginia
Utz
Wisconsin
Ruffles
Wyoming
Ruffles
Discover More Food and Drink Maps: