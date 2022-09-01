Each U.S. State’s Favorite Snack Food, Mapped
Delaware isn’t one to stick to the status quo when it comes to sales tax—or snacks. According to a new analysis by Wise Voter, the First State’s favorite snack food is Kettle Brand potato chips, which didn’t top the list in any other U.S. state.
To determine the rankings, Wise Voter first compiled a list of 20 classic snacks, running the gamut from sweet (e.g. Reese’s, Chips Ahoy, Skittles) to salty (Pringles, Tostitos, Fritos) to sweet-and-salty (trail mix). Some offerings, like Sour Patch Kids, stand in a category of their own. And while Cheez-Its, Cheetos, Doritos, and Goldfish can definitely be described as salty, they’re a bit more aptly characterized by their cheesiness. In short, there’s a little of almost everything on the list—but it’s possible your go-to treat didn’t make the cut. Pretzels and popcorn are conspicuously absent, as are Oreos, Ritz crackers, and plenty of other name-brand products.
Wise Voter then used Google Trends data to identify which of its 20 chosen snacks was searched the most in each state. The clear winner was Doritos, the first-place finisher in 23 states, from Oregon to North Carolina. As you can see on the map, the flavored tortilla chips seem to have a particularly strong hold over the Midwest and South. M&Ms, meanwhile, have a near-monopoly over New England and the Rocky Mountain states.
Cheetos and Fritos earned a handful of states apiece, supporting the idea that Americans seem to favor a salty snack over a sweet one. Find out what other snacks came out on top in your state here.