Map: The Most-Searched Tattoo Designs By State

Tattoos are widely considered painful, but that doesn’t stop people from getting inked. In 2023, the Pew Research Center shared that 32 percent of U.S. residents had at least one permanent tattoo on their bodies, including 22 percent who had more than one. To see which designs are most popular, check out the map below.

Here Are America’s Top Tattoo Trends

Flowers are a favorite in the U.S. | Google Trends

Google Trends’ data analysts compiled the graphic above after diving into each state’s most-searched tattoo designs over the past 12 months. People in the United States are interested in flowers when it comes to getting a tattoo, as 16 states prefer general floral designs.

Flowers aren’t just pretty to look at; many of their names have meaningful origins. For example, the name amaryllis may come from a Greek term meaning to “sparkle” or “shine.” Many states (seven, to be exact) seem to be most interested in rose tattoos specifically, possibly because of the flower’s strong associations with love.

Google users in 13 states looked into getting a name tattooed on themselves. People have their reasons for doing so; it could be to honor a deceased loved one or to show their love for a partner. Meanwhile, people in 10 states are mainly thinking about getting a heart tattoo, while web users in four states are considering inking a cross somewhere on their body.

Part of the decision-making process for tattoo designs is choosing where to put it. Those sensitive to pain should avoid places on the body that have thin skin and are close to the bone, such as the shin, elbow, or ankle. Nerve-filled areas like the breast or groin should also be skipped. If pain is a concern, try body parts with a lot of fat or muscle tissue, like the calf and upper thigh.

