The Battle of the Pies, Mapped: See Which States Prefer New York vs. Chicago Pizza

Many of us have been pizza lovers since we can remember. But the most iconic pies in America are undoubtedly the New York style and Chicago deep-dish pizzas. There’s always been a heated debate over which is better. Google Trends analyzed search results from January 1, 2004, to September 16, 2025, to determine which slices people are most interested in across the United States.

The Pizza Pie Showdown, Mapped

America is torn between the two. | Google Trends

It turns out to be a tie; America can’t get enough of either pizza. States that are farthest to the east and west of the country are more inclined toward New York style pizzas. This version is known for its thin, hand-tossed crust, which is generally soft with a crispy outer rim. New York style pizza is also ideal for eating while walking down the street because it’s easily foldable.

The most basic form of the pizza incudes a thin layer of sauce topped with mozzarella. In 2024, 50 Top Pizza, an Italian review organization, dubbed Una Pizza Napoletana on the Lower East Side of Manhattan as having the world’s best pizza—it comes as no surprise that a New York City establishment would make the best New York style pizza.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

The Midwest—and most of the West—seem to prefer Chicago deep-dish pizza. Unlike the New York style pizza, Chicago deep-dish pizza is exceptionally thick and usually requires utensils to eat. The buttery crust is also typically pressed up the sides of a high-sided pan to make it crispy, while the inside is more akin to soft bread. Additionally, the crust is usually layered with cheese first, then meat and veggies, and a tomato sauce.

It’s worth noting that a 2024 list of America’s top 50 pizzerias based on Yelp reviews ranks Pequod’s Pizzeria, located in Chicago, Illinois, in first place. There are three other Chicago restaurants on the list. However, there are 10 New York locations in total, with the highest-rated one coming in third.