The 50 Best Pizzerias in America, According to Yelp
Detroit-style to deep dish to wood-fired, pizza remains America’s favorite food group.
By Jake Rossen
While chains like Pizza Hut, Domino’s, and Papa John’s spend hundreds of millions in cheesy advertising, your best chance of getting a truly great slice of pizza is at one of the thousands of independent pizzerias around the country. While you can typically find the best pies via word of mouth, good advice is also available via online reviews.
Recently, consumer opinion hub Yelp released its list of the best pizza spots according to Yelp Elite reviewers. (Elite contributors typically post more detailed reviews, affording them greater credibility on the site.)
America’s 50 Best Pizzerias:
- Pequod’s Pizzeria // Chicago, Illinois
- Bestia // Los Angeles, California
- Lombardi’s Pizza // New York, New York
- Mama D’s Italian Kitchen // Huntington Beach, California
- Base Camp Pizza Co. // South Lake Tahoe, California
- Secret Pizza // Las Vegas, Nevada
- Prince Street Pizza // New York, New York
- Olio e Più // New York, New York
- Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman // Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii
- CUCINA urbana // San Diego, California
- Home Slice Pizza // Austin, Texas
- Serious Pie Downtown // Seattle, Washington
- Bronx Pizza // San Diego, California
- il Canale // Washington, D.C.
- Golden Boy Pizza // San Francisco, California
- Di Fara Pizza // Brooklyn, New York
- Piece Brewery and Pizzeria // Chicago, Illinois
- Masa of Echo Park // Los Angeles, California
- Hideaway House // Sedona, Arizona
- Cheese Board Collective Pizzeria // Berkeley, California
- Pizza Rock // Las Vegas, Nevada
- Naples Ristorante E Bar // Anaheim, California
- Joe’s Farm Grill // Gilbert, Arizona
- Moose’s Tooth // Anchorage, Alaska
- Rubirosa Ristorante // New York, New York
- Barbuzzo // Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Company // Chicago, Illinois
- Bleeker Street Pizza // New York, New York
- Cibo Urban Pizzeria // Phoenix, Arizona
- Juliana’s // Brooklyn, New York
- John’s Pizzeria of Times Square // New York, New York
- Tony’s Pizza Napoletana // San Francisco, California
- Russell House // Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Domenica // New Orleans, Louisiana
- Fat Olives // Flagstaff, Arizona
- Esther’s Kitchen // Las Vegas, Nevada
- 600 Degrees Pizzeria & Draft House // Georgetown, Texas
- Pizzeria Paradiso // Washington, D.C.
- The Alchemist Cafe // Wilton Manors, Florida
- Maui Brewing Company // Kihei, Maui, Hawaii
- The Parlor // Phoenix, Arizona
- The Salty Pig // Boston, Massachusetts
- Keste Pizza & Vino // New York, New York
- Spacca Napoli // Chicago, Illinois
- Rocco’s // Seattle, Washington
- John’s of Bleecker Street // New York, New York
- Dough Pizzeria Napoletana // San Antonio, Texas
- Osteria Marco // Denver, Colorado
- Jupiter Pizza and Waffle Co. // Sugar Land, Texas
- 2Amys Neapolitan Pizzeria // Washington, D.C.
It’s probably no great shock that the top spot belongs to a Chicago pizzeria: Pequod’s, which offers a dense, deep dish-style pie with a caramelized crust. (One secret: their specialty pans, which conduct heat to their exacting standards.)
Second place goes to Bestia in Los Angeles, which offers a dramatically different wood-fired pizza. Their fermented dough has a unique flavor profile, while the spicy lamb pizza is said to be a popular choice.
Lombardi’s Pizza, in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood, is New York City’s top-ranking pizza spot—though there are several Big Apple restaurants on the list. Reviewers favor Lombardi’s thin crust as well as the clam pie, which is purportedly so fresh that the shucked clams might still carry a little sand with them.
Yelp picked up on some popular pizza trends for 2024, as well. Detroit-style pizzas are ticking up in popularity thanks to their crispy crusts and sauce-over-cheese approach; so are spicy pies, with hot honey or peppers.
The Magic of Cold Pizza
Any one of Yelp’s top spots will get you a great pie, but some people may look forward to letting some of it cool off and grabbing it straight from the fridge later on. A key reason cold pizza tastes so good is because of how the ingredients remain independent. The water in the tomato sauce helps prevent oil from the cheese from soaking the dough; garlic and herbs also have an opportunity to blend, making for a tangy flavor that’s stronger than when the pizza was fresh out of the oven.
For the full list of the top 100 pizza restaurants in America, head over to Yelp.