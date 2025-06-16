The Top 25 Pizzerias in Europe—Excluding Italy

Many people would agree that Italy is home to the best pizza in the world; the modern-day version that folks know and love originated in Naples, after all. However, 50 Top Pizza—the prominent industry guide recognized for its pizzeria ratings—announced the restaurants that prove other European countries also deserve some love when it comes to the pie-making business.

To determine this ranking, the inspectors at 50 Top Pizza visited and judged numerous pizzerias throughout the continent. According to the guide, their evaluation included criteria such as the restaurant’s attentiveness to customers and the food’s overall quality. The inspections are also always anonymous to ensure fair ratings.

The results show that pizzerias in Spain made the best impression overall. Of the 193 pizzerias that made the Europa 2025 guide, the country was the most represented, with 31 restaurants. France followed with 22 establishments, while England and Switzerland trailed behind at 16.

That said, the UK’s Napoli on the Road captured the hearts of the pizza inspectors. The menu changes every three months, allowing visitors to enjoy a variety of dishes from Michele Pascarella, who was named Pizza Maker of the Year 2023.

Baldoria in Madrid comes in second place. The restaurant’s live balcony music, paired with dishes like the carpaccio boys pizza—which is topped with beef carpaccio, pesto, and other delicious ingredients—makes it a place people love to return to.

Vienna, Austria’s Via Toledo, and Barcelona’s Sartoria Panatieri tie for third place. Via Toledo has many accomplishments to celebrate, from TripAdvisor’s 2020 Travellers’ Choice award to its fourth-place ranking on the 50 Top Pizza Europa of 2023. Sartoria Panatieri doesn’t only boast excellent pizzas, appetizers, and desserts; the pizzeria also sources its ingredients from its own farms and small local producers.

The top 20 restaurants are automatically placed on the list of 100 Best Pizzerias in the World, along with restaurants from other parts of the globe, such as Asia-Pacific, the U.S., and Latin America. The pizza places will receive rewards during the 50 Top Pizza World 2025 awards ceremony on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The 25 Best Pizzerias in Europe

You can find Europe’s top pizza places below:

Rank Pizzeria Name Location 1 Napoli on the Road London, England 2 Baldoria Madrid, Spain 3 Sartoria Panatieri Barcelona, Spain 3 Via Toledo Vienna, Austria 4 50 Kalò London, England 5 IMperfetto Puteaux, France 6 Pizza Zulu Fürth, Germany 7 nNea Amsterdam, The Netherlands 8 Fratelli Figurato Madrid, Spain 9 Sapori Italiani U Taliana Bratislava, Slovakia 10 Forno d‘Oro Lisbon, Portugal 11 La Balmesina Barcelona, Spain 11 La Piola Pizza Brussels, Belgium 12 Surt Copenhagen, Denmark 13 Stile Napoletano Chester, England 14 Demaio Bilbao, Spain 15 Franko’s Pizza & Bar Zagreb, Croatia 16 Little Pyg Dublin, Ireland 17 Matto Napoletano Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia 18 Zielona Górka Pabianice, Poland 19 da PONE Zurich, Switzerland 20 Babette Stockholm, Sweden 21 La Pizza è Bella Antwerp, Belgium 22 Forza Helsinki, Finland 23 MaMeMi Copenhagen, Denmark 24 450°C Turku, Finland 25 L‘Antica Pizzeria London, England

Curious about all 50 of the best European pizzerias? You can view the complete list here. And if you’re planning on visiting Europe, you might want to consider these underrated travel destinations.

