Mapped: Each State‘s Top-Searched Summer Book Genre

The hottest time of the year has arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, which means the sun is shining, the mosquitos are buzzing, and beach reads are flying off bookstore shelves. Most readers have their go-to book genre for the season. To see if your summer reading tastes align with the rest of your state, check out this map.

Google Trends looked at search queries related to “summer reads” made from January 2004 to June 2025. The books people are bringing with them on vacation range from high-octane thrillers to steamy romances.

The Hottest Books Genres for Summer

Fiction wins by a landslide. | Google Trends

Analysts found that general fiction novels get the most attention during the summer months. According to the list of top fiction books on Goodreads, some readers prefer the classics, such as George Orwell’s dystopian nightmare 1984, or Harper Lee’s examination of racial injustice in To Kill a Mockingbird. Others are looking forward to fresh releases like Riley Sager’s train murder mystery, With a Vengeance.

For readers looking for something more specific, romance reigns supreme. One new summer read to make a splash in 2025 is The Love Haters by Katherine Center, in which a cynical video producer meets a swimmer who changes her perspective on love.

Taking third place in the ranking of top summer genres by state are historical fiction novels. Psychological thrillers rank fourth, and the genres comedy, mystery, nonfiction, and science fiction claim one state each.

Searching for more books for your TBR pile? Look no further than this map of the most-searched summer reads in each state. If you’re feeling romantic, try Tia Williams’ Seven Days in June, a hot pick about two authors rekindling the spark between them. A more family-friendly read is Summer Island by Kristin Hannah, which follows the rebuilding of a rocky mother-daughter relationship.

Read More About Books: