The Most Productive Countries in the World, Ranked

Some countries don’t just work harder—they work smarter, at least on paper.

When economists measure productivity using GDP per hour worked, they’re essentially asking: how much economic value is created for every hour someone is on the job? The answer reshuffles the global economic picture in ways that aren’t always intuitive.

One of the most striking patterns? The top of the list is overwhelmingly European—not exactly aligned with the typical image of late starts and leisurely lunches you might associate with our friends across the pond. Smaller, high-income economies often rise to the top, while some of the world’s largest economies don’t dominate the list the way you might expect.

In other words, an hour of work in one country can go a lot further than in another. Using OECD data, Visual Capitalist broke down the most productive countries in the world, so you can see how efficiency plays out across economies.

Where an Hour Goes Furthest

Where OECD Workers Are Most Productive | Visual Capitalist/Voronoi

At first glance, the rankings look less like a global spread and more like a European cluster pulling ahead of everyone else.

Ireland leads the way in GDP per hour at $151, followed by Norway ($132) and Luxembourg ($125). In fact, the entire top tier is made up of European economies, with no non-European country breaking into the top five.

Below that, countries like Belgium, Switzerland, and Denmark continue the same pattern, sitting just under the $100 mark. The United States ($97) appears just outside that leading group, still above the OECD average but not part of the top cluster.

What stands out most isn’t just who leads, but how concentrated the top actually is. A handful of European countries pull ahead, and then the rest of the developed world quickly compresses into a much tighter range.

Country-By-Country

Visual Capitalist provides the full breakdown of OECD countries by GDP per hour worked in 2023, in PPP-adjusted dollars. See the full list:

Ranking Country GDP Per Hour (PPP) 1 Ireland $151 2 Norway $132 3 Luxembourg $125 4 Belgium $100 5 Switzerland $99 6 Denmark $99 7 United States $97 8 Austria $95 9 Iceland $95 10 Netherlands $94 11 Germany $94 12 Sweden $90 13 France $88 14 Finland $83 15 Australia $79 16 United Kingdom $79 17 Italy $77 18 Canada $75 19 Spain $73 20 Slovenia $66 21 Israel $61 22 Czechia $60 23 Lithuania $60 24 Slovak Republic $60 25 Portugal $59 26 Japan $56 27 Latvia $56 28 New Zealand $55 29 Korea $55 30 Hungary $54 31 Poland $54 32 Estonia $53 33 Greece $45 34 Chile $37 35 Costa Rica $32 36 Mexico $25 37 Colombia $21 OECD Average $71

What’s Really Driving the Top Tier

Hydroelectric power plants like this one help fuel Norway’s high-output economy. | Sorbyphoto/GettyImages

The countries at the top of the list aren’t necessarily the ones working longer hours: they’re the ones where each hour naturally produces more economic value.

In Ireland, a large share of that output is tied to multinational companies in pharmaceuticals and tech. Because these firms book a significant portion of their global profits there, Ireland’s productivity appears unusually high on paper—sometimes higher than what domestic activity alone would suggest.

Luxembourg and Norway follow their own versions of the same pattern. Luxembourg’s financial sector plays an outsized role in its economy, while Norway benefits from high-value energy production. In both cases, a relatively small number of industries generate a large amount of value per worker.

Zooming out, a broader pattern emerges: it’s not just about efficiency within a given hour, but what kinds of economies those hours sit inside. Countries built around high-value sectors—think finance, tech, and advanced manufacturing—typically convert time into more output, while economies with more agriculture or tourism naturally fall further down the list.

This also sheds light on why countries like the United States and Germany remain above the OECD average. Both benefit from deep industrial and innovation ecosystems that consistently generate high value across a wide range of sectors, even if they don’t concentrate enough of it to break into the very top tier.

In the end, productivity rankings say less about how hard people are working and more about the economic systems those hours are feeding into.

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