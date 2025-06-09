The Top 20 Under-the-Radar Travel Destinations in Europe

Rome, Paris, and London are great places to experience world-class culture, but they may not be the best cities for a low-key getaway. Fortunately, Europe offers so much more to tourists beyond the familiar hotspots. If you’re looking to dodge the masses during your next vacation, you may want to visit one of the hidden gems listed below.
- Linz, Austria
- Poitiers, France
- Kerry, Ireland
- Kaunas, Lithuania
- Podgorica, Montenegro
- Rimini, Italy
- Lourdes, France
- Shannon, Ireland
- Bergamo, Italy
- Poznan, Poland
- Knock, Ireland
- Biarritz, France
- Santander, Spain
- Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Nantes, France
- Limoges, France
- Perpignan, France
- Wroclaw, Poland
- Carcassonne, France
- Eindhoven, Netherlands
When deciding the most under-the-radar spots in Europe, the vacation rental company Holidu considered places that are reachable from the UK via Ryanair, an Irish budget airline. Researchers the looked at each destination’s UK-based Google searches, and locations with the lowest average monthly search volume were deemed the least known. Here are the 20 European vacation destinations where you’re sure to avoid crowds this summer.
Linz, Austria
Linz, Austria, was the least-known European destination among UK web users, but it offers a vibrant mix of cutting-edge technology, a thriving arts scene, and rich cultural roots.
Poitiers, France
When tourists think of France, they usually picture Paris. But there’s more to the country than the City of Lights. Take Poitiers, for example: It boasts incredible sites like the stunning 12th-century Catholic Church of Notre-Dame la Grande.
Kerry, Ireland
Ireland is known for its green landscapes, and Kerry is no exception. This county in the Emerald Isle offers countless natural sites, including the Killarney National Park, where you can see MacGillycuddy’s Reeks, the highest mountain range in the country.
Kaunas, Lithuania
While in Kaunas, you can visit Kėdainiai Old Town, which is home to Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque, and Classicist-style buildings, 15th- to 17th-century trading squares, and a road network with a rich history.
Podgorica, Montenegro
A highly recommended activity in Montenegro’s capital, Podgorica, is a cruise on Skadar Lake. On this boat ride tourists can take in the fresh air, sip wine, and even go for a swim.
Rimini, Italy
If you plan to visit Rimini, Italy, a trip to the Tiberius Bridge will be worthwhile. The five-arch national monument is an iconic example of ancient Roman architectural skills.
Lourdes, France
This southwestern French destination is home to the Sanctuary Notre-Dame de Lourdes (the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes), a remarkable church where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared 18 times in the mid-19th century.
Shannon, Ireland
Aviation enthusiasts will have a blast in Shannon, Ireland. The Shannon Aviation Museum offers a glimpse into aviation technology development and much more.
Bergamo, Italy
The Venetian Walls are a must-see when traveling to Bergamo. The UNESCO World Heritage Site spans over 6 kilometers (about 3.73 miles) and represents Renaissance military construction.
Poznan, Poland
Croissant fanatics in Europe rejoice: Poznan, Poland, has a museum dedicated to the crescent-shaped French pastry.
Knock, Ireland
People travel far and wide to visit Ireland’s Knock Shrine. You can learn about the rituals of pilgrims, pray for loved ones, and participate in other activities at the sacred building.
Biarritz, France
A beachy getaway is in the cards if you travel to Biarritz, France. The coastal town used to be reserved for Europe’s elites, and now it’s the continent’s surfing capital.
Santander, Spain
Santander, Spain, is also ideal for a beach vacation. The sandy shores and crystal clear waters of the Peninsula de la Magdalena and El Sardinero are sure to impress.
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
While strolling through breathtaking Sarajevo, you’ll want to visit Baščaršija, the 15th-century bazaar and cultural hub of the city.
Nantes, France
Nantes, France, is known for its unbelievable artistic inventions, including the giant mechanical creatures at Les Machines de l'île.
Limoges, France
One of the most popular attractions in the Limoges area is the Quartier de la Boucherie, a medieval-style shopping district featuring stunning architecture.
Perpignan, France
The Saint-Jean-Baptiste Cathedral is the place to go in Perpignan, France. The building is a Southern Gothic gem.
Wroclaw, Poland
Wroclaw’s Market Square is one of the largest in Poland. It houses Piwnica Świdnicka, one of the oldest restaurants in Europe.
Carcassonne, France
In Carcassonne you can visit one of the best preserved medieval ensembles in the world, Carcassonne’s Medieval City, which dates back 2500 years.
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Eindhoven’s PreHistorisch Dorp allows tourists to experience ancient eras, from the Iron Age to early Rome.
