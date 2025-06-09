The Top 20 Under-the-Radar Travel Destinations in Europe

Rome, Paris, and London are great places to experience world-class culture, but they may not be the best cities for a low-key getaway. Fortunately, Europe offers so much more to tourists beyond the familiar hotspots. If you’re looking to dodge the masses during your next vacation, you may want to visit one of the hidden gems listed below.

When deciding the most under-the-radar spots in Europe, the vacation rental company Holidu considered places that are reachable from the UK via Ryanair, an Irish budget airline. Researchers the looked at each destination’s UK-based Google searches, and locations with the lowest average monthly search volume were deemed the least known. Here are the 20 European vacation destinations where you’re sure to avoid crowds this summer.

Linz, Austria

If you‘re in Linz, don't miss out on its marketplace. | Mel Stuart/GettyImages

Linz, Austria, was the least-known European destination among UK web users, but it offers a vibrant mix of cutting-edge technology, a thriving arts scene, and rich cultural roots.

Poitiers, France

Catch the night lighting of the Notre Dame la Grande Church. | Philippe Lissac/GettyImages

When tourists think of France, they usually picture Paris. But there’s more to the country than the City of Lights. Take Poitiers, for example: It boasts incredible sites like the stunning 12th-century Catholic Church of Notre-Dame la Grande.

Kerry, Ireland

A breathtaking view of Killarney Lake. | Image courtesy of Jeffrey D. Walters/GettyImages

Ireland is known for its green landscapes, and Kerry is no exception. This county in the Emerald Isle offers countless natural sites, including the Killarney National Park, where you can see MacGillycuddy’s Reeks, the highest mountain range in the country.

Kaunas, Lithuania

The beautiful city of Kaunas, Lithuania, resides between two rivers. | Regimantas Tarasevičius/GettyImages

While in Kaunas, you can visit Kėdainiai Old Town, which is home to Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque, and Classicist-style buildings, 15th- to 17th-century trading squares, and a road network with a rich history.

Podgorica, Montenegro

This snapshot of Lake Skadar National Park looks unreal. | Tuul & Bruno Morandi/GettyImages

A highly recommended activity in Montenegro’s capital, Podgorica, is a cruise on Skadar Lake. On this boat ride tourists can take in the fresh air, sip wine, and even go for a swim.

Rimini, Italy

The Tiberius Bridge is a piece of art. | Francesco Riccardo Iacomino/GettyImages

If you plan to visit Rimini, Italy, a trip to the Tiberius Bridge will be worthwhile. The five-arch national monument is an iconic example of ancient Roman architectural skills.

Lourdes, France

The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes is a major prayer spot for many visitors. | Christophe Lehenaff/GettyImages

This southwestern French destination is home to the Sanctuary Notre-Dame de Lourdes (the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes), a remarkable church where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared 18 times in the mid-19th century.

Shannon, Ireland

Shannon, Ireland‘s landscape is worth the visit. | mikroman6/GettyImages

Aviation enthusiasts will have a blast in Shannon, Ireland. The Shannon Aviation Museum offers a glimpse into aviation technology development and much more.

Bergamo, Italy

The Venetian Walls in Bergamo, Italy, are an unforgettable sight. | Rosmarie Wirz/GettyImages

The Venetian Walls are a must-see when traveling to Bergamo. The UNESCO World Heritage Site spans over 6 kilometers (about 3.73 miles) and represents Renaissance military construction.

Poznan, Poland

The Poznan town center has iconic, colorful buildings. | Photography Aubrey Stoll/GettyImages

Croissant fanatics in Europe rejoice: Poznan, Poland, has a museum dedicated to the crescent-shaped French pastry.

Knock, Ireland

Behold: the Knock Basilica at Knock Shrine. | powerofforever/GettyImages

People travel far and wide to visit Ireland’s Knock Shrine. You can learn about the rituals of pilgrims, pray for loved ones, and participate in other activities at the sacred building.

Biarritz, France

Now this would be the perfect beach vacation. | Julien Leiv/GettyImages

A beachy getaway is in the cards if you travel to Biarritz, France. The coastal town used to be reserved for Europe’s elites, and now it’s the continent’s surfing capital.

Santander, Spain

Peninsula de la Magdalena is another beach destination to get excited for. | Walter Bibikow/GettyImages

Santander, Spain, is also ideal for a beach vacation. The sandy shores and crystal clear waters of the Peninsula de la Magdalena and El Sardinero are sure to impress.

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Baščaršija District looks like fun. | Imre Cikajlo/GettyImages

While strolling through breathtaking Sarajevo, you’ll want to visit Baščaršija, the 15th-century bazaar and cultural hub of the city.

Nantes, France

Yes, that‘s a giant mechanical elephant. | Les Machines De Lile

Nantes, France, is known for its unbelievable artistic inventions, including the giant mechanical creatures at Les Machines de l'île.

Limoges, France

Limoges boasts gorgeous buildings, including its railway station. | Max shen/GettyImages

One of the most popular attractions in the Limoges area is the Quartier de la Boucherie, a medieval-style shopping district featuring stunning architecture.

Perpignan, France

The Saint Jean Baptiste Cathedral makes a statement in Perpignan. | Patrice Coppee/GettyImages

The Saint-Jean-Baptiste Cathedral is the place to go in Perpignan, France. The building is a Southern Gothic gem.

Wroclaw, Poland

A sneak peak at Wroclaw Market Square. | ewg3D/GettyImages

Wroclaw’s Market Square is one of the largest in Poland. It houses Piwnica Świdnicka, one of the oldest restaurants in Europe.

Carcassonne, France

It‘s a castle straight from a fairytale. | Buena Vista Images/GettyImages

In Carcassonne you can visit one of the best preserved medieval ensembles in the world, Carcassonne’s Medieval City, which dates back 2500 years.

Eindhoven, Netherlands

Autumn in Eindhoven is lovely. | Chanachai Panichpattanakij/GettyImages

Eindhoven’s PreHistorisch Dorp allows tourists to experience ancient eras, from the Iron Age to early Rome.

Looking to save money on your next vacation? This list of the top 10 European cities for free attractions may be up your alley.

