The Best State Parks for Picnics, According to Visitors

People seek the outdoors for different reasons, whether it’s to go on a stress-relieving stroll or a heart-pumping hike. For some, being in nature is just an opportunity to dine al fresco. According to Google Reviews, these state parks make excellent picnic spots.

To determine the spots for packing and enjoying a meal, Google looked at the U.S state parks with the most reviews mentioning picnics. Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park in the Florida Keys takes the No.1 spot. The park provides charcoal grills and picnic tables for your cooking convenience, though you‘re also free to bring your own gear. You can even rent some snorkeling equipment from the picnic area‘s concession stand and take a post-meal dip in the ocean.

Bear Mountain State Park looks mesmerizing in autumn. | Rudy Sulgan/GettyImages

The results put New Jersey‘s Liberty State Park in the second spot on the list. The 2-mile Liberty Walk connects two sizeable picnic areas, and groups of 20 people or fewer are welcome to use them without a permit or reservation. Small groups are also welcome to bring their own charcoal grills.

Blue Spring State Park in Florida rounds out the top three state parks for picnics. The site is home to two separate picnic areas, both with accessible covered pavilions and grills. These pavilions are first-come, first-served, so plan on getting there early to snag the best spot.

Top 10 State Parks for Picnics

Rank Park Name State 1 Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park Florida 2 Liberty State Park New Jersey 3 Blue Spring State Park Florida 4 Bear Mountain State Park New York 5 Colt State Park Rhode Island 6 Letchworth State Park New York 7 Lake Sammamish State Park Washington 8 Devil‘s Lake State Park Wisconsin 9 Harkness Memorial State Park Connecticut 10 McKinney Falls State Park Texas

After choosing your destination, you’ll need to pack your basket. Don’t forget to bring these picnicking essentials, from insect repellent to reusable food bags, to your next outing.

