7 Dream Destinations That Feel Like They’re From a BookTok Fantasy Novel

Some places feel like they belong in a fantasy novel rather than a history book. From North Atlantic archipelagos to lush hidden springs in New Zealand, the line between fact and fiction blurs. While you might not spot fae or dragons, surreal settings—like misty castles perched on cliffs and mossy canyons carved by ice and time—invite your imagination to fill in the blanks. For fans of Fourth Wing, A Court of Thorns and Roses, or Throne of Glass, wandering through these dreamlike destinations is like stepping into the pages of your favorite BookTok fantasy series—except this time, you don’t need a book to visit.

Fairy Glen, Scotland

Fairy Glen in Isle of Skye, Scotland. | TomasSereda/GettyImages

Fairy Glen is a mystical landscape of conical, grassy hills, hidden lochans, and basalt rock formations that many say look as if fairies shaped them. Located on Scotland’s Isle of Skye, the hillside’s strange peaks and hollows were actually formed by a landslip, though mossy stone circles and the naturally sculpted "Castle Ewen," a rock tower resembling a ruined fortress, enhance its otherworldly feel. Even without official fairy folklore, the landscape sparks the imagination—from the famous Fairy Pools to the Old Man of Storr, a rock pinnacle said to be the thumb of a buried giant—another fantastical feature straight out of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world.

Mont Saint-Michel, France

Mont Saint-Michel at sunrise in Normandy, France. | Eloi_Omella/GettyImages

Rising dramatically from the tidal flats of Normandy, Mont Saint-Michel is a real-world landmark that could double as a dark fantasy setting. This UNESCO World Heritage site in France resembles a fairy-tale fortress, from its towering medieval abbey to the surrounding waters and shifting sands, which add an air of mystery. At high tide, the island is inaccessible and appears to float; at low tide, vast expanses of sand stretch outward, creating a landscape both foreboding and fantastical—one that inspired fictional locales such as Minas Tirith in The Lord of the Rings and Corona in Tangled.

Múlagljúfur Canyon, Iceland

Múlagljúfur Canyon in Iceland. | VictorHuang/GettyImages

This and a dragon. For Game of Thrones and Fourth Wing fans who have spent hours soaring through mossy canyons and misty clouds in their minds, that’s the real dream. Múlagljúfur Canyon, located in Southeast Iceland, is known for its grand green cliffs, hidden waterfalls, and moss-covered slopes carved by glacial rivers over thousands of years. From rainbow-reflecting waters to fluffy Icelandic horses, the canyon feels like a real-world fantasy realm—no need to travel to the Vale or the North to find one.

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

Neuschwanstein Castle, Bavaria, Germany, from Queen Mary’s Bridge. | DWalker44/GettyImages

Perched high in the Bavarian Alps, Neuschwanstein Castle looks like it was pulled straight from the pages of a fairy tale—and in many ways, it was. Commissioned by King Ludwig II, the 19th-century palace is said to have inspired Disney’s Sleeping Beauty castle. But that’s not its only fantasy connection: many BookTok fans have compared it to Rifthold’s Glass Castle in Sarah J. Maas’s Throne of Glass series, thanks to its dramatic cliffside setting and storybook towers. With its soaring spires, mountain backdrop, and misty surroundings, it’s easy to imagine knights, royalty, or scenes from your favorite fantasy novel coming to life here.

Cappadocia, Turkey

"Fairy Chimneys" in Cappadocia, Turkey. | byakkaya/GettyImages

From its famed “fairy chimneys” to the mysterious cave dwellings, it’s hard to believe this city in central Turkey isn’t a work of fiction. Though no wizards or fairies were involved—just millions of years of erosion—the surreal, cone-shaped rock formations, the impressive Uçhisar castle carved into volcanic stone, and ancient underground cities like Derinkuyu seem to hint at a hidden fantasy world. Come sunrise in Cappadocia, you’ll find floating hot air balloons instead of dragons in the sky, but the atmosphere is just as magical.

Faroe Islands, Denmark

Múlafossur Waterfall in the Faroe Islands. | 35007/GettyImages

If lush green cliffs rising from crashing blue waves look familiar, it’s no coincidence—the Faroe Islands, a remote archipelago in the North Atlantic, inspired the live-action How to Train Your Dragon. You can practically see Toothless—or any fantastical flying creature for that matter—soaring above rugged peaks, misty cliffs, and cascading waterfalls like Múlafossur. Add grass-roofed houses, roaming sheep, and Norse legends of elves, trolls, and giants, and it’s easy to see why these islands feel completely otherworldly.

Blue Spring, New Zealand

Putāruru’s Te Waihou Blue Spring in North Island, New Zealand. | momo11353/GettyImages

Nestled in the heart of New Zealand’s North Island, Te Waihou Walkway leads to the sparkling Blue Spring, a hidden gem with water so clear it almost looks unreal. The vivid turquoise stream winds through lush greenery, reflecting moss-covered surroundings and creating an enchanting glow. Often considered one of the purest water sources on Earth—supplying around 70 percent of New Zealand’s bottled water—the spring is as pristine as it is surreal, like a magical passage straight into the Spring Court of A Court of Thorns and Roses.

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