The 10 Most Romantic Train Routes in Europe

Whether you’re planning a date for Valentine’s Day weekend or later in the year, nothing screams “romance” like a train trip through the countryside. For the most romantic routes through one of the most romantic continents, check out the list below.

European train booking app Trainline compiled this list based on the number of European train tickets purchased by U.S. couples between January 1, 2024, and November 1, 2024. The most popular trips among those in relationships were considered the best routes for romance.

One of the top train rides with this demographic goes from Madrid to Barcelona in Spain. Before you board, you can stop by Restaurante Botín, officially dubbed the world‘s oldest continuously operating restaurant. You can also visit Teatro Flamenco Madrid, the world’s first flamenco theater. Once you reach your destination, you can head to La Sagrada Familia, an iconic church and UNESCO World Heritage Site in Barcelona.

A tour through Italy from Rome to Florence is another exciting option. Trainline recommends venturing to the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, Florence’s architectural wonder known for its gorgeous dome. In Rome, you can tour the historic Colosseum.

A list of the most romantic train routes through Europe wouldn’t be complete without the City of Love. The ride from London to Paris is especially popular for couples. One of London’s top attractions is the Tower of London and Crown Jewels Exhibition, where you can learn the British capital’s history. When sightseeing in Paris, don’t limit yourself to the Eiffel Tower. Make time to experience fantastic views from the city's highest point in Montmartre.

The top 10 romantic European train routes are below:

Madrid to Barcelona

Rome to Florence

Madrid to Seville

London to Paris

Rome to Naples

London to Edinburgh

Venice to Florence

Paris to Bordeaux

Madrid to Toledo

Madrid to Valencia

Trainline is offering a free European getaway to one lucky couple. The winners of their Romance by Rail Sweepstakes will be treated to breakfast at a London hotel, a first-class train ride to Paris, a candlelit private dinner, and more. To enter, go to Trainline’s website and submit your details before March 11, 2025.

