Stepping into a space that once played host to major literary talent can be a legitimate source of inspiration. Lovers of literature and aspiring writers come from around the world to see the rooms where famous novels and poems were written, hoping they might tap into the same muse. Others visit these places just to see where literary history was made.

Throughout the United States, many hotels that have become historical landmarks have one thing in common: they were places of respite, curiosity, and inspiration for famous writers. Each hotel offered a certain spark to literary legends of the past, and continues to be sought after by those looking to add their names to the list of famous writers who have stayed there.

The Willard Intercontinental Hotel, office building. | Jeff Greenberg/GettyImages

The Willard InterContinental

The Willard InterContinental in Washington, D.C., may be known as "The Residence of Presidents" after hosting every president since the 1850s, but it wasn't just political guests who made the hotel famous. Authors Nathaniel Hawthorne, Mark Twain, and Charles Dickens stayed during the 1800s, as did poets Emily Dickinson and Walt Whitman. Julia Ward Howe wrote "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" while staying at the Willard, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his I Have a Dream speech in the lobby.

The Algonquin Hotel | Peter Kramer/GettyImages

The Algonquin Hotel, Times Square Autograph Collection

In 1919, a group of writers sat at the now-famous round table in the Algonquin Hotel for lunch. The group nicknamed themselves "The Vicious Circle," and met at that table every day for ten years to discuss their works. Many were playwrights, like Robert Sherwood and George S. Kaufman, or theater critics like Dorothy Parker, Robert Benchley, and Alexander Woollcott, because of the proximity to New York's theater district. The hotel was named a Registered Literary Landmark in 1996 thanks to all the writers who came to stay and glimpse the table where The New Yorker magazine got its start.

New York City, United States. | NurPhoto/GettyImages

The Plaza

The Plaza Hotel in New York City is one of the world's most iconic hotels, thanks to its status as a popular filming location. However, its literary ties are just as strong. F. Scott Fitzgerald and his wife Zelda loved staying at The Plaza enough that he set the climax of his novel, The Great Gatsby, inside the hotel. Truman Capote used The Plaza to celebrate the successful launch of his book, In Cold Blood, and Kay Thompson's Eloise children's books all take place in the hotel.

Omni Parker House Hotel | Rick Friedman/GettyImages

Omni Parker House Hotel

On the last Saturday of each month, beginning in 1855, a group of writers met for a meal and conversation at the Omni Parker House in Boston, Massachusetts. Among them were legends like Nathaniel Hawthorne, Mark Twain, Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, and Charles Dickens. Dickens stayed at the Omni Parker House during his American tour, and it was this "Saturday Club" that got to hear A Christmas Carol read aloud for the first time.

Tourists entering a taxi in front of the famous five-star Hotel Monteleone on Royal Street in the | UCG/GettyImages

Hotel Monteleone

Located in the heart of New Orleans, Louisiana, and nicknamed the "Grand Dame of Royal Street," Hotel Monteleone has hosted several famous authors, including William Faulkner, Tennessee Williams, Sherwood Anderson, Ernest Hemingway, Eudora Welty, and Truman Capote. The hotel even has themed rooms dedicated to each of these five authors. Capote used to say that he was born in the hotel, which was almost true. His parents were guests at the hotel when his mother went into labor, but she went to the hospital to give birth.

Hotel Chelsea, Hotel newly renovated exterior, Manhattan, New York, Built between 1883 and 1885 | UCG/GettyImages

Hotel Chelsea

Hotel Chelsea in Manhattan, New York, has been a popular gathering place for all types of creatives, from filmmakers, singers, actors, and dancers to famous authors and poets. Science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke called it his "spiritual home," and it was at the Chelsea that he wrote the screenplay for 2001: A Space Odyssey. Other writers to stay here include Mark Twain, Jack Kerouac, and Arthur Miller. Thomas Wolfe, who authored You Can't Go Home Again, and Dylan Thomas, who wrote "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night," both spent the last days of their lives as guests of the hotel.

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