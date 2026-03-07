If you’ve ever read a piece of historical fantasy and wished you, too, could drink a mug of ale in an old-timey tavern, not to worry: there are actually plenty of pubs in existence that fit that bill.

There’s something special about the stone walls and creaky staircases that we read about, but it’s a different experience entirely to see them for yourself.

Here are 11 historic taverns that feel like they belong in a Gothic novel (in the best way).

Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem: Nottingham, England

The inside of England's Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem | Joe Giddens - EMPICS/GettyImages

I mean, come on: it has “Ye Olde” in the name. Built into the rock under Castle Rock, this place basically dares you to start speaking in ominous foreshadowing. The cave-like rooms feel secretive and medieval, which is an excellent combination.

The Skirrid Inn: Llanvihangel Crucorney, Wales

This one’s famous for ghost stories and old “oldest pub” claims. Even if the dates might get debated, the atmosphere doesn’t. There are plenty of dark corners and private booths here.

Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese: London, England

Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese Pub in London | Peter Dazeley/GettyImages

Okay, there’s going to be a number of “Ye Olde’s” on this list. While it looks a bit modern on the outside, the inside of this historic pub makes you feel like you’ve stepped into another time period. Rebuilt after the Great Fire of London, it’s one of those places where you can practically hear old conversations in the wood paneling.

Kyteler’s Inn: Kilkenny, Ireland

Kyteler’s earns its Gothic credentials through origin story alone, as accusations of witchcraft tend to do that. But beyond the headlines, it functions as a warm, lively Irish inn with plenty of charm. Gothic doesn’t always have to mean solemn!

The George Inn: London, England

London's The George Inn | Steve Christo - Corbis/GettyImages

This is a surviving galleried coaching inn with a layout that still suggests arrivals and departures, trunks and gossip, and people passing through with stories they don’t intend to share. Today, the galleries create a natural stage-set quality, which makes for an excellent drinking atmosphere.

The Spaniards Inn: London, England

The Spaniards Inn, Hampstead Heath, Hampstead, London | Heritage Images/GettyImages

Perched near Hampstead Heath, the Spaniards Inn has the slight remove that helps a pub feel, well, old. Its long-running associations (literary, criminal, romantic) matter less than what they imply: that this is a place where stories gather.

Ye Olde Mitre: London, England

Chairs and table in Ye Olde Mitre Tavern London | Sam Mellish/GettyImages

This is the last “Ye Olde,” we promise. Hidden down a narrow passage in Holborn, the Mitre’s first trick is simply making you look for it. Once you’re inside, though, the low ceilings and close quarters do the rest.

Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar: New Orleans, Louisiana

2013 Mardi Gras at Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar | Skip Bolen/GettyImages

In New Orleans, the line between history and atmosphere is famously thin. Lafitte’s is one of the most enduring examples of that, with plenty of low light to add to the heavy mood. If any bar on this list resembles a Gothic set piece, it’s this one.

The Prospect of Whitby: London, England

The Prospect of Whitby, London, England | DANIEL LEAL/GettyImages

There’s a particular kind of Gothic atmosphere that comes from being near water, and the Thames is positioned perfectly near this pub. The Prospect of Whitby’s riverside position and pirate-tinged lore gives it a historical edge.

The Grapes: Limehouse, London, England

The Grapes bar in London | DANIEL LEAL/GettyImages

The Grapes carries the East End’s maritime past in its design, which means, of course, a snug interior and plenty of dark paneling. It has the comforting gravity of a pub that’s weathered more than a few decades.

The Seven Stars: Holborn, London, England

The Seven Stars Pub in England | Dukas/GettyImages

Some historic pubs win you over with spectacle, but the Seven Stars does it with steadiness. Tucked away on a quieter street, it feels pleasantly insulated from the city’s performance of itself.

A practical note, if you’re tempted to turn this into an itinerary: the best way to experience historic taverns isn’t to collect them, but to choose one or two special places to spend your entire evening. These rooms were built for lingering, so sit down, order something that fits, and pay attention to how the space changes the way people talk.

