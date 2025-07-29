10 Most Dangerous States for Hikers

Some people spend thousands on expensive cardio equipment; others spend hundreds annually on a gym membership. But some of the best exercise you can get is free, thanks to the great outdoors. Virtually anywhere in the U.S. puts you in proximity to hiking destinations, from trails that are ideal for beginners to dangerous treks for more advanced adventurers.

While you should be able to find a trail that best suits your experience level and preferences, some states are home to a greater number of challenging hikes than others. Recently, workplace safety site EDGE Fall Protection sourced data from hiking hub AllTrails.com to rank the states with the greatest percentage of trails known to be difficult. Here’s what they discovered:

These States Boast the Most Treacherous Trails

Rank State Total Trails Difficult Trails Percentage of Risky Trails 1 Wyoming 1034 419 40.52 2 Montana 1611 592 36.75 3 Idaho 1541 480 31.15 4 Alaska 1088 338 31.07 5 Washington 4979 1511 30.35 6 Colorado 5737 1740 30.33 7 Utah 3542 1001 28.26 8 New Mexico 1678 462 27.53 9 New Hampshire 2295 627 27.32 10 California 14,854 3709 24.97

Of Wyoming’s 1034 trails, 419 are classified as “hard” by AllTrails.com users. That means roughly 40 percent of all trails in the state are going to prove formidable. Some have singled out Teewinot Mountain in Grand Teton National Park as the most dangerous in the state; the trek is best suited for experienced mountaineers with the right equipment. Even then, there’s little room for error. The mountain has claimed at least 10 lives since 1997.

Montana comes in second, with 37 percent of its trails deemed exhausting or dangerous. One standout: Apgar/Huckleberry Lookout Trail in Glacier National Park, which attracts grizzly bears.

Many states on the list are mountainous, which accounts for a lot of steep inclines and, therefore, some challenging routes. But that’s not the sole reason for their high risk levels. Alaska, for example, is host to trails that can experience temperature swings as well as inclement weather that can increase the trail’s difficulty quickly.

On a sheer numbers basis, 10th-ranked California actually has the highest number of difficult trails, with 3709 risky paths. But owing to the state’s size, that represents just a quarter of the overall number. Still, hikers who want a challenge can get one. Cactus to Clouds in Palm Springs has a unique blend of elevation (10,000 feet) and blazing desert heat that can easily result in heat stroke. At least a few hikers require rescue via helicopter each summer.

How to Prepare for Your Next Hike

Regardless of the difficulty level of your trek, it’s always good to be prepared. When Mental Floss spoke to long-distance hiker Liz Thomas, she recommended a good pair of sunglasses, a lightweight jacket for temperature swings, moisture-wicking apparel, comfortable socks, and moisture-resistant hiking shoes. If you’re planning on tackling Glacier National Park, you might want to add bear spray to the list.

Read More About Hiking: