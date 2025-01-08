The Girl Scouts Are Retiring 2 Cookies After the 2025 Season

Good news for anyone with a sweet tooth: Girl Scout cookie season has officially begun. You can buy your favorite treats—like Lemonades and Thin Mints—from the organization from January to April, depending on your region. Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) has discontinued many cookies over the years, and two more will be added to the retired list after the 2025 season. GSUSA has announced the end of Toast-Yay! and S‘mores.

Since 2017, S’mores have packaged the ingredients of the beloved campfire snack—graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate—into a single cookie. It has two versions: one chocolate-coated and another with a plain graham cracker exterior. The lifespan of Toast-Yay! was even shorter; it only sold for four years. As the name suggests, the cookie looks and tastes like French toast, with a layer of icing beneath a biscuit shaped like a slice of bread.

Though fans may be saddened by the news, it shouldn’t come as a total surprise. “We routinely reevaluate our cookie lineup to make room for new innovations,” a Girl Scouts of the USA representative said in a statement. “Discontinuing Toast-Yay! and Girl Scout S’mores may lead to something new and delicious.” As of now, there’s no information on new cookies slated for 2025 or beyond.

Only a select handful of the organization’s bestselling products, like Thin Mints and Samoas, have remained in the lineup through generations of Girl Scouts. While S’mores stuck around longer than most, Toast-Yay! was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and struggled to take off.

Both are still available to purchase, but booths may have limited inventories of these flavors. You can visit the online tracker to find sellers in your area—just keep in mind that it doesn’t let you know which cookies are available where.

