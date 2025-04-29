11 Ways to Support Vietnam War Veterans

The Vietnam War ended 50 years ago, and an estimated 6.3 million U.S. veterans of that era are still living—though less than 850,000 of those individuals actually served in Vietnam. Those numbers are dwindling, however, and not just because of aging. Approximately 300,000 Vietnam veterans have died as a result of Agent Orange exposure—the chemical has been linked to dozens of potentially fatal diseases, including diabetes, spina bifida, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, B-cell leukemia, Parkinson’s disease, and various types of cancers, which makes it even more important to show your appreciation for our Vietnam veterans now. Here are some ways to do just that.

Donate money.

A Vietnam War veteran displaying his medals. | Wally McNamee/GettyImages

There are dozens of nonprofit organizations across the country dedicated to Vietnam veterans that accept financial donations for all sorts of projects. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, for example, is focused on creating a wall that remembers all veterans lost in Vietnam. Vietnam Veterans of of America (VVA), formerly the Vietnam Veterans Aid Foundation, helps vets and their families navigate the often labyrinthine process of claims assistance and to help in promoting legislative actions on behalf of veterans.

Sign your name.

No money? No problem. Advocating on behalf of Vietnam veterans for sweeping legislative changes related to healthcare and other benefits—or simply helping to support and spread the word about a single veteran’s cause—is one way to both make your voice heard and give back to the people who risked their lives for the country. The VVA maintains a Legislative Action Center to keep supporters apprised of ongoing government proposals that could use a push from the public, like the current request to recognize the efforts of the Donut Dollies, a group of brave women who risked (and sometimes lost) their own lives to comfort soldiers at war. A quick search on a site like Change.org will uncover dozens of ongoing causes affecting one or more veterans, like the current erasure of pages related to military records and history from government sites due to anti-DEI policies.

Donate your car.

In addition to receiving certain tax benefits for donating your car versus selling it, you can help to support a variety of veteran-related causes with this act of kindness. VVA, Today’s Veterans, and Vehicles for Veterans are just a few of the organizations that accept vehicle donations.

Raise a service puppy.

Guide and service dogs have been shown to provide a wide range of benefits to their handlers, from task assistance to reduced anxiety. But these very special animals go through a rigorous training period, and often need a place to crash when they’re not undergoing training.

America’s VetDogs has been training and matching service dogs with veterans for more than 20 years now. While the organization is based in Long Island, they have training centers in throughout the U.S. and as such currently needs Puppy Raisers in more than half a dozen states, from Maine to Florida—both full-time and part-time. Puppy Raisers help socialize in-training pups and show them what it’s like to live with a family and interact with the world.

Donate stocks.

The stock market may be a touchy subject at the moment, but instead of selling off shares at a negative ROI, you can also transfer them to a nonprofit organization like the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund or the Vietnam Women’s Memorial.

Swing a hammer.

You don’t necessarily have to be great with building tools to help construct a home for a Vietnam veteran. Since 2006, Building Homes for Heroes has built and gifted 400 (mortgage-free) homes to injured veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders. While they’re always happy to receive financial donations, you can also contact them to learn about any volunteer opportunities. Habitat for Humanity also helps turn veterans into homeowners through its nationwide Veterans Build program.

Switch up your license plate.

If you or your spouse is a Vietnam veteran, make your status known with an official Vietnam Veteran license plate. Many states, including Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Vermont offer special Vietnam Veteran plates. The requirements for obtaining one are different for each state, though usually include showing discharge papers. Contact your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles to see what your options might be.

Volunteer your time.

All 50 states in the U.S. have VA Hospitals and Medical Centers—and all of them rely on help from volunteers to assist with a variety of tasks. Volunteers may complete administrative tasks such as answering phones or data entry, perform virtual wellness checks on patients, deliver birthday greetings, or work with patients in a clinical capacity. The VA offers volunteer opportunities for young people (ages 14 to 18) and groups, letting you make it a family affair.

Get moving.

According to Solutions for Change, “Of all the veterans who have experienced homelessness from World War II to the present, half of them are Vietnam veterans.” The National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans Inc., and Operation Dignity are just some of the many nonprofit organizations that help veterans find affordable housing, are often looking for volunteers, and always welcome donations. U.S.VETS asks citizens to take a step further—literally. Their annual Steps for Vets 5K asks individuals, teams, and businesses to “run, walk, or roll” to raise money in order to help stem the unhoused veteran population. While official events take place in Hawaii, California, and Arizona, anyone can join in with the group’s virtual option. “Every dollar raised supports our programs and services and every step you take will help veterans live with dignity and independence,” writes the organization.

Share a veteran’s story.

Looking for a special way to honor a Vietnam veteran in your life? Share their story. As part of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, official military branches, including the Army, are encouraging veterans and their families to share their stories of bravery and sacrifice on social media. To help unify these tales, the U.S. Army’s official site suggests using the hashtags #Vietnam50, #VietnamWar, and #ThankAVietnamVet when sharing.

Add a veteran to the Wall of Honor.

To pay tribute to all the people who have served their country, the Veterans of Foreign Wars website has created a virtual “Wall of Honor” where you can add the name and location of the veteran in your life.

