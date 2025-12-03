16 Old-Timey Christmas Desserts to Bake This Holiday Season

There’s nothing quite like the cookies and desserts that your grandma used to make for Christmas. They may be old-fashioned now, not popular among baking trends on social media, but there’s something nostalgic about these classic treats that will remind you of Christmases past.

Spritz Cookies

Spritz cookies are made with butter and flour, but what makes these special is the special equipment you’ll need to form them. Try and find a cookie press that allows you to make Christmas-themed shapes rather than more traditional cookie-making methods.

Cherry Snowballs

When the weather outside is frightful, make cookies that fit the snowy theme. These cherry snowballs are covered in coconut to give them a fun snowball effect, with a maraschino tucked inside to provide a pop of color when you take a bite.

Fruitcake

Has fruitcake earned its bad rap and the punchline of jokes? Perhaps, but it also may be because you haven’t tried a good fruitcake. The traditional dessert is still popular for some, especially if you can find a good bakery for them or have a foolproof family recipe.

Jell-O Salad

“Salad” may sound like a misnomer since there’s no lettuce in it, but Jell-O salads and other non-lettuce salads are a popular staple in some homes, especially in the Midwest. You can try your own at home with colorful Christmas fruits mixed in with unflavored gelatin and whipped topping.

Yule Log

Sometimes called by its traditional name, “Bûche De Noël,” a yule log features a Swiss roll cake with a layer of cream and decorated like a log. Decorations can be classic with chocolate buttercream shaped like bark, or you can be more elaborate with festive holiday decorations like holly leaves and berries, or powdered sugar.

Rum Balls

These round cookies do, in fact, have rum in them—and bourbon too! But you probably won’t get much of a buzz from them unless you eat many. They also feature vanilla wafer crumbs, which give them an extra nostalgic touch.

Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies

Cornflakes and green food dye may not sound like the most appetizing combination, but you’ll be surprised by how tasty these Christmas wreaths are. Decorate them with cinnamon candies for extra color and enjoy them without the need to turn on your oven.

Plum Pudding

You may know plum pudding by its other name, “figgy pudding,” when it shows up in the lyrics to “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” The traditional English dessert features nuts, dried fruit, and raisins along with spices for a warm treat on colder days. And no, it doesn’t always include plums—or figs—despite the name.

Peanut Brittle

Some cookie and dessert trays may include peanut brittle, a hard candy dessert mix that gets extra crunch from all the peanuts mixed into it before it hardens. It gives friends and family something sweet and salty among the other typical cookies.

Cream Puff Tree

Need a show-stopper at the center of your Christmas table? Make a delicious cream puff tower in the shape of a Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday spirit. The trees feature a special pastry to keep them light, and you can fill them with a traditional flavor or step it up with a mint cream, for example, for an extra holiday kick.

Gingerbread Men Cookies

Gingerbread has become a staple during the holidays, particularly with gingerbread houses decorating table centerpieces to give kids a fun, festive activity. But gingerbread cookies are probably easier to assemble, have the same great taste as a gingerbread house, and are just as fun to decorate for a traditional cookie tray.

Pizzelle Cookies

You may recognize pizzelle cookies as being flat with lace or holiday-themed decorations. One of the tricks with pizzelles is that you need a pizzelle maker, which looks similar to a waffle maker, to press the perfect cookie.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Another English pudding that is still sometimes popular during the holidays is sticky toffee pudding, which is actually a cake. The recipe features dates for your cake along with a butterscotch sauce to top it off for extra sweetness.

Molasses Cookies

The thick molasses that you add to these cookies is what gives them the perfect sweetness. Remember to include some extra spices, like cinnamon and ground cloves, for a little more taste.

Holiday Trifle

A trifle is easier than it looks, with layers of cream and cake along with some special decorations to elevate it to a holiday delicacy. It may be worth it to invest in a glass trifle bowl to show off each layer.

Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies

Is it really a Christmas dessert table without peanut butter blossom cookies? These peanut butter cookies take it up a notch with a chocolate candy kiss pressed into each one as soon as they come out of the oven to give them that traditional look. You can make variations of these cookies, especially for the holidays, using holiday kisses instead of the traditional chocolate ones.

You May Also Like: