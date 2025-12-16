The Only Christmas Crack Recipe You’ll Need This Winter

Christmas crackers aren’t just about those things you pull open at the table with the little paper crown inside. They can also be a delicious base for a new sweet treat for you to add to your holiday recipes.

So if you’re trying to figure out something new to take to a cookie exchange or want to add some unique items to a dessert gift box, Christmas Crack may be the way to go.

What Is Christmas Crack?

Christmas crack is the name for a treat that’s both salty and sweet for the holidays, thanks to the bottom layer, which consists of saltine crackers. Yep, you’re going to be using the crackers in your cupboard for a soup on cold nights and make them into a sweet treat for the day, night, or even for your special plate of treats for Santa.

Then it’s all about the layers. You’ll want to add a layer of brown sugar and butter, melted together, which you’ll pour over a single layer of crackers and bake to get a good caramel-like texture and color.

Pull it out and add some melted chocolate chips and toppings, then let it chill in the fridge so the whole thing sets up beautifully before serving it to friends and family or saving it for yourself.

Try Some Variations

The great thing about Christmas Crack is that you have the ability to adjust the recipe depending on your personal preferences or the ingredients you have in your baking cabinet.

A traditional Christmas Crack recipe has semi-sweet chips, but feel free to use dark chocolate instead. White chocolate could also be an option, or you can save that for some peppermint bark you may want to make.

Toppings are probably the best place for you to really change things up, depending on what you want to try. Add sprinkles, candies, or candy bar bites to give it some extra sweetness with every bite. You can also think about more salty options like crushed pretzels or chopped nuts. Feel free to add a little bit of each to a sheet pan of Christmas Crack if you want some variety without dirtying up extra pans.

How to Make Christmas Crack

We’ve scoured the internet and have found very simple—yet very tasty—recipes for Christmas Crack you’ll be making way past the new year. Follow along with the recipe below, inspired by Mom on Timeout’s Trish:

Ingredients:

1 sleeve of Saltine crackers

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup butter

1 package of chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a rimmed cookie sheet with parchment paper or tin foil and place saltines in a single layer on the cookie sheet.

In a saucepan, combine the brown sugar and butter over medium heat until it comes to a boil.

Pour mixture evenly over the layer of saltine crackers on the cookie sheet.

Bake for about five minutes with the caramel bubbling when you remove from the oven.

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate chips, microwaving in 30-second intervals and stirring until smooth.

Pour the chocolate mixture over the crackers and coat evenly.

Top with your favorite toppings and leave in the refrigerator for at least two hours.

Remove and break apart to serve.

Store any leftovers in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

Who says Christmas Crack can only be made during the holiday season? During the winter months, we all need a sweet treat to end the day. Continue making this easy and delicious recipe into January and February. Trust us, no one will judge you when they taste how good it is!

We also pulled inspiration and insights from recipe sites Stephanie’s Dish, Show Me the Yummy, and Simply Recipes for this article.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!