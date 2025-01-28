Can You Still Mow Your Lawn in the Winter?

As the winter nights draw in and grow longer, you might think your lawnmower is set to enjoy a pleasant winter in hibernation. But according to some lawn-care experts, you shouldn’t be too hasty about letting your trusty grass-cutter languish.

Contrary to popular belief, grass doesn’t stop growing during the winter months—it just does so at a much slower rate. So long as you follow common sense and some basic winter maintenance tips, it’s fine to give your grass a trim if you think it needs one. Below, we break down the ins and outs of when and how to safely go about doing it.

When Should You Mow Your Lawn?

If you’re enjoying a winter with mild temperatures, you might be tempted to bust out your lawnmower, especially if your lawn is looking worse for wear. Assuming you already know the best way to mow a lawn, it’s important to be aware of some of the challenges that the colder season creates. Some good general rules to abide by:

Be mindful: Only mow when your grass is at least two inches in height. Like all plants, grass relies on photosynthesis. You need to leave enough surface area for the shoots to soak up that sunlight and thrive. If you are not seeing any new growth, chances are your lawn doesn’t need a trim any time soon.

Don’t rely on the calendar: One of the byproducts of global warming is unseasonable periods of warmth during winter. It’s crucial to judge things by your own eyes and senses, not just the calendar. Grass usually begins to flourish when temperatures are between 40°F and 50°F.

Avoid mowing wet or frozen grass: Rain, snow, and frost can wreak havoc on your lawnmower, leading to broken blades, clogged machinery, and uneven cuts. It can also leave grass exposed to damage and potential winter lawn diseases, among other things. When in doubt, a good test is to press down with your shoe. If any water pools up, definitely wait for better conditions.

How To Mow Your Lawn Safely in Winter

No matter what time of year you’re mowing, it can be risky business. Thousands of people are injured annually while they’re doing it. Below are a few essential safety measures to keep in mind:

Wear gloves, goggles, sturdy shoes, and long trousers. Never mow barefoot or in sandals. Keep your mower well-maintained. If it hasn’t been used in a long time, you may want to consider having it serviced by professionals. Always ensure that the motor is turned off before opening or inspecting your mower. If your mower is clogged, use a stick or something similar to remove debris, but never your hands or feet. Even when it’s turned off, blades can still swing around and cause injury. Before you start, sweep the lawn to remove any possible sticks, stones, toys, or other obstacles that you can see, which may easily fly up and cause harm. Mow across slopes, not vertically, to avoid slipping. Never leave your mower unattended when it’s running, and try to avoid allowing children near your mower.

Read More Stories About Winter Home Maintenance: