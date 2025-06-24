Of all the condiments you might cover your steak in, Worcestershire sauce might be the hardest one to discuss aloud. Here’s how to nail its pronunciation like a pro (plus answers to some other pertinent questions).

What Exactly Is Worcestershire Sauce?

If you’re unfamiliar with the ingredients of Worcestershire sauce, you might be surprised to learn that it’s not vegetarian. The fermented sauce contains anchovies, vinegar, molasses, tamarind, garlic, and onion. It also typically features salt, sugar, and various spices, which may include cloves, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, cayenne, and/or curry powder. Some versions swap out the fish for soy sauce. It’s tangy, sweet, and savory—a multifaceted flavor profile in one convenient bottle. In addition to putting it directly on burgers and steaks, people often use Worcestershire sauce in marinades, Caesar salad dressing, shrimp cocktail sauce, Bloody Marys, and more.

Why It’s Called “Worcestershire Sauce”

Worcestershire sauce was named for its place of origin: Worcester, England, a city in the county of Worcestershire. Two chemists, John Wheeley Lea and William Henry Perrins, invented the condiment in their Worcester pharmacy circa the 1830s.

How to Pronounce Worcestershire Sauce

Worcestershire sauce is tricky to say for a few reasons. For one thing, it features many silent letters—and even the letters you do hear don’t all sound like you’d expect them to. For another, its “s” and “sh” sounds can give it a tongue-twister quality. And lastly, its pronunciation depends on your accent: The American version doesn’t perfectly match the British version.

Brits typically say “WUSS-tuh-shuh,” whereas Americans tend to pronounce the “r” sounds: “WUSS-ter-sher.” The vowel sound in the first syllable matches that of push and good. And the “sher” is exactly like sure—the same as the end of New Hampshire.

But there’s definitely variation. Some people say “WUSS-tuh-shur,” with only one “r” sound. Others swear by “WUSS-tuh-sheer,” where the last syllable rhymes with fear. What we can all agree on is that Worcestershire is only three syllables long, starting with “WUSS” (and also that the pronunciation of sauce is self-explanatory).

How to Pronounce the Worcester of Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester is probably best known in the U.S. as the name of Massachusetts’s second most-populous city (after Boston). It’s also the name of a county in Maryland, among other places. Pronouncing it is simple if you’ve already mastered Worcestershire. It’s just “WUSS-ter.” (Unless you have a strong Massachusetts accent, in which case it’s more like “WUSS-tah.”)

