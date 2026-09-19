The Top 24 Gen Alpha Slang Terms of 2026

Like clockwork, once a new generation reaches a certain age, they start coming up with words that sound absolutely alien to previous generations. Of course, you always think it could never happen to you. You aren’t like your parents; you’re open-minded and hip to the times. You’re still young yourself, after all!

But then comes the day when you find yourself hearing the youth spouting phrases that sound utterly absurd to your ears, soundtracked by music that sounds like it must, please, be a joke. And you realize—it’s happened. Kids are speaking in a whole new dialect and using humor and parlance you, set in your ancient ways, simply cannot understand.

This is not something to mourn. It’s simply a rite of passage. Of course, it’s never too late to try to understand the younger generation’s slang of choice. Fortunately, a study from Unscramblerer analyzed Google Search trends data from January 1 to August 27, 2026 to reveal the most-searched-for Gen Alpha slang terms of the year.

Gen Alpha, to be clear, is the generation that was born between 2010 and 2024. (This means, disorientingly, that the babies being born now are part of a generation called Gen Beta, but we don’t need to talk about that for a while).

“The most searched slang words of 2026 give insight into the cultural conversations happening in America,” said Randoh Sallihal, a spokesperson for Unscramblerer. “Using slang is a social signal. What people search for can tell us something about what they are trying to understand and participate in culturally. Slang may look like a collection of throwaway jokes from the internet, but psychology suggests it is doing something much more interesting. Using slang helps people navigate identity and belong to a community.”

Of course, many of these words reveal insecurity, competitiveness, and an obsession with appearance and different forms of “coolness”—in other words, all things typical of youth, just in new forms. Here’s what 24 of the most searched-for Gen Alpha slang terms mean.

6-7

This one has absolutely no meaning, and that’s the entire point. It’s become so pervasive that it was Dictionary.com’s 2025 word of the year. According to Merriam-Webster, it is nothing more or less than a “nonsensical expression used especially by teens and tweens,” who often scream it loudly while making outlandish expressions or exaggerated motions.

Essentially, it’s a giant inside joke meant to troll anyone who doesn't get it. This expression’s popularity has been traced to the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla, and was further bolstered by a video created by LaMelo Ball, a basketball player who created a video about being 6 feet 7 inches tall.

Chud

This term is an insult that, according to Merriam-Webster, can be used interchangeably with “fool, troll, or jerk.” It is usually used to describe men who are aggressive or unpleasant. Online, it is commonly deployed by people with left-wing political views when speaking about right-wing people, again usually men. Some have suggested that this phrase might have originated with the 1980s sci-fi movie C. H. U. D., in which C. H. U. D. stands for “Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dwellers”—which, in the film, are underground unhoused people who mutate into cannibals due to radiation.

Rizz

This term describes a sense of charisma or allure that is particularly useful when attracting a romantic partner.

Cap, No Cap

No cap is used to clarify that something is not a lie or an exaggeration. “Cap,” on the other hand, means the opposite—a lie or falsehood.

Mogging

Mogging generally means outdoing or outshining someone else in terms of appearance, performance, or some other metric. It can also be used in the forms mogged, mog, and framemog, with the latter term describing someone who is significantly larger or more muscular than another person.

Bop

A bop is an insulting and misogynistic term that derogatively implies that a person has many different sexual partners. It can also be deployed as an insult towards someone who posts revealing images often on social media. Alternatively, this term can sometimes also refer to a catchy song, but in Gen Alpha parlance, it more often appears as a way to bully and shame people, usually women.

Larping, larper

This term describes someone pretending to be someone they are not, and is similar to poser or try-hard. It originated in gaming communities as a term describing the act of role-playing characters and remains popular in this context, but has also evolved into a more general put-down.

Aura, aura points, aura farming

Aura describes the general coolness, attractiveness, and charisma that a person exudes. Aura points are essentially levels of coolness reached by performing activities perceived as cool. Aura farming, meanwhile, is the act of trying to intentionally cultivate a “cool” persona by performing specific actions. This latter phrase has more of a negative connotation, and someone who is intentionally aura farming can be seen as a try-hard, or, one might say, a larper.

Sigma

This phrase is typically used as a positive way to describe a person who is independent, self-sufficient, not a part of social hierarchies, and possibly a bit of a loner. It is often used in the context of the phrase sigma male, a term that originated in the manosphere—a network of communities that claim to address men’s struggles but that are rooted in misogyny. Stereotypical sigma males are often independently successful, silent, and unconcerned with being a part of a crowd.

Sometimes sigma and alpha are used interchangeably in Gen Alpha parlance, with both serving as general praises that express respect or admiration, as opposed to the insulting beta, which describes someone who is a follower or subservient in some way.

Crash out

This is a pretty straightforward and extremely popular term that simply describes freaking out or having some kind of tantrum. It can describe any kind of breakdown, emotional low, or angry or destructive outburst.

Glazing

This phrase describes flattering or sucking up to someone. It is generally used to criticize or call out excessive, insincere, or undeserved praise, and is similar to older terms like bootlicking and brown-nosing.

Huzz

This term refers to an attractive woman or group of women. Credited to YouTuber Kai Cenat, it is generally used in a positive, slightly cheeky, and complimentary way, though can also be considered offensive.

Chopped

This term is used to describe anything that is ugly, unappealing, or uncool. It’s not to be confused with cooked, another term with culinary roots that means “finished” or “done for.”

Based

This is a term that expresses admiration for someone who doesn’t care what others think. In Gen Alpha parlance, it can also simply be used as a synonym for “good.”

Clanker

Gen Alpha is coming of age in a world of artificial intelligence, so naturally, they already have an insult for it. Clanker is an insulting term that denounces AI, robots, and similar technologies. It originated in Star Wars, but feels more relevant than ever.

Maxxing

This slang term is used to describe maximizing, optimizing, or otherwise going all-in on something. Specific actions are often followed by the word maxxing in modern slang, such as looksmaxxing, a trend built around optimizing your appearance—often with plastic surgery—or sleepmaxxing, a trend that involves working to achieve the best sleep possible, often with supplements, routines, and tracking apps.

Unc

This term is short for uncle and is essentially a way of calling someone old. However, it’s not always an insult and is often used to express a kind of admiration or appreciation for an older person who is perceived as cool, if a little out of touch.

Ate

This term is a way to express general praise for someone who did something exceptionally well. Often used to describe outfits or looks that are perceived as extremely well put-together, you’ll frequently hear Gen Alpha kids use “she ate” to describe a celebrity’s red carpet look that they approve of, an impressive vocal performance, and the like.

Cheugy

This is a put-down that diminishes someone seen as uncool, typically because they’re still trying to follow outdated trends. It’s often used to criticize trends associated with millennials.

Foid

A particularly insulting and misogynistic term, this one mixes “female” and “humanoid” and is generally used only by members of misogynistic online “incel” or extremist communities. It is mainly used as a way to dehumanize women, and its use is viewed by some as a form of harassment. This term is considered genuinely offensive and a red flag, so don’t go adopting it into your vocabulary, and it may be a cause for concern if you hear it being used.

Mid

This term describes something mediocre or disappointing. If you expected something to be great but it wound up just being okay, you could call it mid.

Crine, son im crine

This is a simple and intentionally hilarious way to say that something is extremely funny. Essentially, it means that you’re laughing so hard that you’re crying.

Delulu

This term is an abbreviation of “delusional.” It is used to describe someone who has unrealistic expectations regarding romance, celebrities, or something else. Online, it is sometimes used in a somewhat positive way to describe someone with huge dreams or high expectations for romance, their career, or their general luck.

Quiet on the creek

This phrase is a way of telling someone to quiet down or to keep something secret. It came from a livestream by rapper Saucy Santana. “I used to go fishing when I was a little girl, you got to be real quiet on the creek,” he said while talking about his childhood fishing adventures with Yung Miami.