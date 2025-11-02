Why Do We Call Building Floors “Stories”?

In the market for a house? You might tell your realtor you want a two-story home. Headed for your job downtown? Your office might be in a five-story commercial building.

Story has long been a synonym for “floor,” or the level of a building. It often seems like we use story when on the exterior (“that building must be 20 stories tall”) and floor when inside (“we’re on the fourth floor”). But why use story instead of floor at all?

Why Building Floors Are Called “Stories”

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the use of story in the context of a level of living quarters dates back to the 1300s. The most likely etymology is that story was taken from the Latin word historia, which once meant “history” but later came to mean “picture.” When denizens of the Middle Ages began decorating windows with paintings and illustrations, some of which may have told a sequential story across horizontal panes of glass, they collectively displayed a picture, or story. That eventually gave way to referring to the floor itself as a story.

It should be noted that Medieval homeowners were not quite fodder for Architectural Digest. Thatch-roofed huts with openings carved out were the norm. Windows and their accompanying decorations were usually found in churches or in the quarters of the well-to-do royals. The stained-glass religious iconography of churches lends further credence to this origin.

Another, less plausible explanation is that story came from the Gaelic word staidhir, or “flight of stairs.” Or perhaps story came from the Old French estoree, meaning “built thing.” Given the archaic origins, it’s been difficult for linguists to back any one source with confidence.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Story vs. Feet

Story (spelled in the UK as storey) typically refers to a single floor of a building, or what the OED describes as “each of the sections of a building comprising all the rooms that are on the same level…the room or set of rooms which comprise one such level.”

Technically speaking, a story doesn’t need to be any particular size or configuration. One could erect an extremely narrow building and, so long as it has a separation of floors, each would be considered a single story. Nor does a story (floor) need to be exclusive. A condominium building may have several dwellings in one story.

There’s also not any kind of mandatory height. Residential buildings usually have about 10 feet of vertical space per story; commercial buildings might have up to 15 feet to accommodate more functional components (HVAC, plumbing, etc.). Regardless of ceiling height, each level is a story.

A Record Number of Stories Even though there’s no precise standard for the height of a story, the volume of them typically tracks with record building heights. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is believed to be the world’s tallest at 2716 feet (2722 if you include its spire), also has a record number of stories (163). But the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia, which is still several years away from completion, might take that title away: It’s projected to stand 3281 feet tall, or the height of 11 Statue of Liberties. It’s estimated to eventually have at least 130 floors, though it’s possible it won't exceed 163, meaning the world’s tallest building and the building with the largest number of floors may no longer be one and the same.

While story and floor are usually interchangeable, they don’t always mesh. A towering building might have a ground floor, but we don’t call it the “ground story.” A hotel guest might request a room on the top floor, but not the top story. And in the case of basements, any underground level is usually just that—underground, neither floor nor story. Real estate listings, for example, don’t usually count basement square footage when referring to the size of a home. But a finished attic? Well, that’s another story.