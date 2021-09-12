Living Room vs. Family Room vs. Den: What’s the Difference?

Housing may be at record levels of unaffordability, but millions of people are still browsing real estate listings. A home’s amenities—whether it’s a fireplace, finished basement, or swimming pool—are always advertised front and center. But some terms cause more confusion than clarity, such as “family room” and “den.”

Aren’t those just synonyms for “living room”? Not exactly. Here’s what these names mean.

Living Room vs. Family Room

According to Better Homes & Gardens, a living room is traditionally defined as a site in a home that the host treats as a kind of reception area. If you have a guest over who’s not well known to you—a financial advisor or contractor, for example—you might have them sit in the living room.

The key to a living room is formality. There may not be a lot of personalized touches aside from family photos or mementos. Instead, it’s a place to convene but not necessarily relax. Furniture may be selected more for aesthetic purposes than for comfort. Chairs or sofas may be arranged to promote conversation, with seats facing one another. You’re less likely to find a big-screen television and more likely to see a book on art resting on a coffee table.

A family room, on the other hand, is where a household can congregate to watch television, play board games, or splay out on a sectional sofa. It’s a better place for movie night or the Super Bowl than the comparatively stuffier living room. Think of it as a space for hanging out—not for getting replacement window quotes from a visiting salesperson.

(Real estate listings may also mention recreation rooms, which, as the name suggests, are for recreational activities like billiards, video games, parties, exercise, and movies. In homes that have a rec room, the living room or family room might be considered a sitting room.)

Obviously, these are not rigid rules to abide by; people can and often do get lazy in living rooms, particularly if their home doesn’t have a family room. If you’re uncertain which is which, you can always consider the layout of the home. Living rooms tend to occupy an area connected to the front door, either directly or via a foyer. A family room, on the other hand, might be located deeper into the house and close to the kitchen.

Dens add another complicated layer to the picture.

Living Room vs. Family Room vs. Den

Merriam-Webster defines den as “the lair of a wild usually predatory animal” or “a center of secret activity,” among other meanings. But a den in the context of real estate is a little different.

A den in a home is usually an alternative living space. It’s similar to a family or living room, but it’s most often smaller than either one. That cozier environment can compel people to utilize the den as a home office, library, or any place that’s generally more intimate than rooms where gatherings occur. A den isn’t likely going to be the site of a family reunion.

Sometimes dens are transitional rooms; think of a space you walk through to get to a bedroom or other area.

Simple, right? But there’s one more variable worth addressing.

Family Room vs. Great Room

Sometimes homes will feature a great room. While some may use family room and great room interchangeably, a great room is different. It typically refers to a space that incorporates a living or family room and dining area, all in one open-concept floor plan. Such areas are often bigger than family rooms. They may also connect directly to the kitchen.

All of these types of rooms add value to a home, if only through the fact that each requires additional square footage. How homeowners ultimately use them is at their discretion. Some may choose to make use of a family room as an office and a living room as a den full of books and a single reading chair. For some, a den can be a spare bedroom. (Unless it lacks windows, which might prove troublesome when it comes to adhering to fire safety codes.) When a house is a home, you can define it however you like.

