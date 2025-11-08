2025’s Most-Searched Definitions Include Words Like “Fascism” and “Democracy”

Every year, millions of Americans turn to Google for recipes, pop culture drama, and of course, definitions.

And in 2025, our collective vocab curiosity painted quite the picture. The most-searched definitions this year weren’t obscure terms. They were words that reveal what’s been on everyone’s mind: identity, emotion, and the state of the world.

The Top 10 Words We Needed Defined

According to data from WordsRated, “fascism” topped the list as the most-searched definition in the U.S. this year, with more than 182,000 searches per month (over 2.18 million total). That’s a hefty lead over the runner-up, “gaslighting” at 115,000 monthly searches.

The rest of the top 10 reads like a mix of political science, psychology, and English class flashcards:

Rank Term Average monthly searches Annual searches 1 Fascism 182,000 2,184,000 2 Gaslighting 115,000 1,380,000 3 Narcissist 106,300 1,275,600 4 Empathy 97,400 1,168,800 5 Metaphor 90,000 1,080,000 6 Niche 81,000 972,000 7 Democracy 80,400 964,800 8 Agnostic 79,000 948,000 9 Hyperbole 72,000 864,000 10 Barm 70,000 840,000

That last one? “Barm” refers to the froth on fermenting beer or yeast… so apparently, a few bakers and brewers snuck into the data too.

What We’re Actually Searching for

When researchers grouped the 1,000 most-searched definitions by topic, two categories dominated: general vocabulary and psychology and personal traits. Together, those accounted for almost half of all definition searches. 30.9% fell under general vocabulary; everyday words people just wanted clarity on. 18.7% were psychology-related; terms like “narcissist,” “empathy,” or “gaslighting.”

The next biggest categories were literature and language, government and political systems, and science, though these made up much smaller shares overall. The rest (covering everything from law to religion to math) barely cracked single digits.

A Quick Note on “Fascism” and “Democracy”

The prominence of political terms stood out this year. Searches for “fascism” outpaced every other word by a wide margin, while “democracy” landed comfortably in the top 10 with about 80,400 monthly searches. That’s notable because political and government-related terms make up less than 8% of total definition searches.

According to WordsRated, the search query “fascism definition” has spiked multiple times in the past few years, usually connecting with noteworthy moments in U.S. politics:

Early November 2020

Early January 2021

Late August 2022

Early November 2024

Mid September 2025

Clearly, people wanted to double-check what these systems actually mean, a sign that civic curiosity (or confusion) is alive and well.