17 Spanish Words You Use Every Day Without Realizing

Spanish and English are two of the most common languages in the world. Naturally, English and Spanish have fused and blended in certain ways over the years. Many American states and cities, from California to Las Vegas, have Spanish names, but Spanish has found its way into the English language in many other forms, too. Here are 17 Spanish words that have become part of the English language for one reason or another.

Aficionado

Aficionado came to English in the 1800s. The word is the past participle of the Spanish verb aficionar, which means “to inspire affection.” In its English context, aficionado became a noun that means “a person who likes, knows about, and appreciates a usually fervently pursued interest or activity,” per Merriam-Webster.

Bonanza

The word bonanza generally refers to a sudden increase in wealth or fortune, though it can also refer to an extremely large party or event, or a situation where something desirable exists in large quantities. This word comes from an identical Spanish term that actually means “calm sea” or “prosperity.”

Cafeteria

This word became a part of English in the 1830s and generally describes a restaurant, lunchroom, or dining hall where people pick up their own food from counters. It comes from the Spanish cafetería, a Latin American term that means “coffeehouse.”

Canyon

Great view of the Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, United States. California Desert. | Shutterstock

A canyon is a deep indent in the Earth with steep sides and often, a stream at the bottom. This word comes from the American Spanish word cañón, which has the same meaning.

Cargo

Cargo describes any material being carried by a ship, plane, or other mode of transit. It’s also a common type of pants. The word originated in the 1600s from the Spanish verb cargar, which means “to load.”

Condor

Andean Condor Flying Over Colca Canyon, Peru | flaoberon / Shutterstock

A condor is a type of vulture that is known for its bare head and white neck ruff, among other identifiable characteristics. The name of this bird comes from the Spanish cóndor, a word that in turn comes from the Quechua kuntur.

Coyote

The coyote (Canis latrans), Death Valley National Park, California, USA | Sergey Demo SVDPhoto / Shutterstock

A coyote is a small red-grey mammal that is a close relative of the wolf. This is a Mexican Spanish word that comes from the Nahuatl coyōtl.

Daiquiri

A daiquiri is a type of alcoholic drink that is typically made with simple syrup or sugar, rum, and lime juice. Its name comes from Daiquirí, a village and beach near Santiago de Cuba, a city and port in southeastern Cuba.

Embargo

An embargo describes a “stoppage” or “impediment,” per Merriam-Webster, and is often used to describe some kind of blockage on trade. This is a Spanish word that initially referred to a government order that stopped ships from entering or leaving a port, and it came to English in the early 17th century.

Macho

Macho is a way of describing a type of behavior characterized by machismo, a word that references a kind of exaggerated masculinity. This word comes from a Spanish word that simply means male, and its first use dates to 1949.

Mesa

The Golden Fortress: Sunrise Over Sentinel Mesa | WalshWildlifeNature / Shutterstock

A mesa is a naturally elevated land mass with a flat top. The English word comes from theidentical Spanish word mesa, which means “table,” and its usage in English dates to the mid-19th century.

Mosquito

The word mosquito refers to those little flying, blood-sucking insects that make so many of us so very itchy. It comes from a Spanish and Portuguese term that refers to the same creature, and that literally translates to “little fly.”

Nada

Nada means “zero” or “nothing.” This word comes from a Spanish word with the same definition, which in turn comes from the Latin nata, a word that means “circumstance” or, more literally, a “thing born.”

Patio

Patio deck terrace balcony lanai and sun decks with beautiful blue skies ocean views colorful furnishings patio furniture staging decor and sunshine | Sheila Say / Shutterstock

A patio is a paved area outside a house where people often eat or relax. It comes directly from Spanish, where it has the same meaning.

Salsa

Many terms for various types of food come from Spanish, including jalapeño, cilantro, and burrito. One particularly common one is salsa, which refers to a tomato-based dipping sauce often found in Mexican cuisine; this term also, of course, refers to a type of Latin American music and dance. Salsa is a Spanish word that literally means “sauce.”

Silo

A silo refers either to an isolated group or department; an underground structure used to store materials; or a pit, trench, or tall cylinder used to make and store silage, a type of livestock feed. This very same word also refers to grain or missile storage towers in Spanish.

Vigilante

In English, a vigilante is someone who takes criminal justice into their own hands, outside of the law. The word comes from a Spanish word with the same spelling that means “watchman” or “guard.” The word was first used in English in the 19th century to refer to committees brought together to prosecute and protect against crime after legal avenues were perceived to be insufficient.