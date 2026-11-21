You might think that taking drugs wouldn’t be conducive to writing a good book, but there are actually a few famous novels that defy that idea. There are some books that clearly owe a debt to the author’s drug habit—The Doors of Perception (1954) by Aldous Huxley and Naked Lunch (1959) by William S. Burroughs being two of the most famous examples—but there are a few other titles that unexpectedly fall into this category. Here are five such books that were surprisingly written (at least partly) by authors who were under the influence of drugs—ranging from peyote to cocaine.

Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (1886) // Robert Louis Stevenson

Robert Louis Stevenson | Bettmann/GettyImages

Robert Louis Stevenson suffered from chronic lung problems for most of his life and it’s thought that the drugs he took to ease his symptoms—he had trouble breathing and would cough up blood—may have actually aided his creative process. In 1885, the Treasure Island (1883) author was taking cocaine and a hallucinogenic called ergotine. He was in a drug-induced stupor one night when his wife, Fanny, woke him up from a nightmare. “Why did you wake me?” he complained. “I was dreaming a fine bogey tale.”

That “bogey tale” inspired Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde—the first draft of which Stevenson frantically wrote over the course of just three days. That version ended up being thrown into the fire because the allegory wasn’t strong enough, but whether it was Stevenson or Fanny who destroyed the pages remains uncertain. He then spent another three days frenziedly rewriting the now iconic horror novella.

On the Road (1957) // Jack Kerouac

Close-up of Jack Kerouac, ca. 1958 | Bettmann/GettyImages

Literary legend has it that Beat Generation writer Jack Kerouac wrote the first draft of his seminal novel On the Road on a 120-foot-long scroll in one feverish burst that lasted three weeks—a feat that was sustained by amphetamines (specifically Benzedrine). But while Kerouac’s use of the stimulant is accurate, the real story of the novel’s creation is a little more complicated.

Kerouac first noted down his idea for the novel in August 1948: “two guys hitchhiking to California in search of something they don’t really find, and losing themselves on the road, coming all the way back hopeful of something else.” He wrote up a few drafts, but struggled to find the right prose style for the story. Then at the end of 1950, he received a rambling freeform letter from his friend Neal Cassady (who inspired the character Dean Moriarty) and realized it was the exact style he was looking for. Kerouac dubbed it “spontaneous prose” and, armed with thorough notes and Benzedrine, he then sat down to bash out On the Road on the huge scroll.

Cujo (1981) // Stephen King

Portrait Of Stephen King, 1970s | Peter Jones/GettyImages

Stephen King isn’t shy about his former substance abuse problem, telling Rolling Stone in a 2014 interview that he was a heavy cocaine user from around 1978 to 1986 and would often write while high and drunk. This means that a number of his most famous books were written under the influence—including Cujo (1981), Pet Sematary (1983), and IT (1986). “I barely remember writing [Cujo] at all,” he admits in his memoir, On Writing (2000). “I don’t say that with pride or shame, only with a vague sense of sorrow and loss.” But although King managed to produce some masterpieces during this drug-fuelled time, he told Rolling Stone that “the books start to show it after a while.” He cites The Tommyknockers—which was the last book he wrote before quitting coke—as one of his worst books.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1962) // Ken Kesey

Ken Kesey | Robert Altman/GettyImages

In 1959, Ken Kesey—then a student at Stanford University—volunteered to take part in MK-Ultra, a drug research program being run by the CIA. Participants were given psychoactive drugs, including LSD, psilocybin, and mescaline. While high in the ward, Kesey looked around and began to wonder: “What’s the difference between the orderlies and the nurse and the patients?” His wife, Faye Kesey McMurtry, recalls that “he began to see that they were all damaged in some way or another.” Not only did the experience help to inspire One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (as did actually working on a psychiatric ward), but he also liked LSD so much that he continued taking it. The first three pages of the novel—which was adapted into an Oscar-winning 1975 film starring Jack Nicholson—were also written while Kesey was high on peyote.

Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? (1968) // Philip K. Dick

Philip K. Dick in early 1960s | Arthur Knight

Philip K. Dick’s literary career kicked off in the early 1950s, and from the very beginning his writing was fuelled by amphetamines. In a 1975 interview with Rolling Stone, the sci-fi author said that every novel he’d written up until A Scanner Darkly (1977) was done so with the aid of speed. This means that his most famous book, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?—which in 1982 was adapted into a film by Ridley Scott under the title Blade Runner—was written while he was on drugs.

“I believed there was a direct connection between the amphetamines and the writing,” Dick explained in the Rolling Stone interview. “I attributed my speed of writing, my high productivity and my pushing myself to the amphetamines.” Throughout the ’60s, he also took mescaline, marijuana, LSD, and PCP. His doctor warned him that his liver was at risk of collapse and he eventually kicked the habit (although he had already done permanent damage to his pancreas). Fortunately his creative output didn’t suffer in the long run though, and he continued publishing until his death in 1982.