The Top 3 States for Retirees in 2025

Retirement is about enjoying the golden years, so finding the perfect place to settle is crucial. That’s easier said than done, however. You can get an idea of the best states for retirees in 2025 from the ranking below from Caring.com.

To compile this list, the senior care platform identified the number of senior centers, the percentage of elderly individuals living alone, and the overall senior health ranking for each state. Data analysts also considered every state’s cost-of-living index and the average annual life expectancy at birth. Additionally, they examined WalletHub’s ranking of the top 10 happiest states in the country overall. The final ranking reveals the states with the happiest senior citizens.

The top spot goes to Utah, scoring a 7.69 out of 10. One reason for Utah’s score is its low percentage of seniors living alone (21.48 percent). This makes it less likely that they’ll experience loneliness and isolation, which is a common struggle for the population. But the general wellness of seniors is where Utah shines the brightest. It ranks No.1 in senior health, possibly because of its overall lower rates of smoking and excessive drinking, and high quality of clinical care.

Idaho (7.38) trails behind Utah, boasting an even lower rate of single-senior homes (21.39 percent). The state also offers 3.1 senior centers per 100,000 people, demonstrating its commitment to retiree care. When seniors need a breath of fresh air, they can also turn to Idaho’s many state parks.

Retirees concerned about wellness might want to consider Connecticut (7.01). Only 7.2 percent of its residents are without healthcare, much lower than the national average of 11.3 percent. Connecticut also ranks highly in overall health and has one of the longest life expectancies at 79.2 years.

In short, the best states for retirement offer more than just greater longevity for seniors—they also provide good healthcare access, happiness, and a sense of community.

