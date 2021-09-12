The 20 Happiest States in 2024

Happiness isn’t easily attainable. In fact, a recent Gallup poll showed that less than half of Americans are “very satisfied” with their lives. In light of this, the personal finance website WalletHub ranked states based on happiness levels, analyzing several factors connected to mental wellness.

To figure out which states are the most content, WalletHub compared them across three groups: emotional and physical well-being; work conditions; and community and environment. They then determined relevant metrics for each of the categories. For example, “adverse childhood experiences” and “adequate sleep rate” were considered aspects of emotional and physical well-being.

The Aloha State is at the top of the list. Hawaii boasts the highest life satisfaction and lowest depression rates in the U.S. In addition to stunning beaches and crystal clear waters, the tropical state also has the second-best physical health score, with 86 percent of adults reporting that they are in good condition or better. Furthermore, Hawaii has an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent, one of the lowest in the nation.

Maryland is the runner-up, with the highest percentage of homes earning more than $75,000 a year and an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent. Regarding life satisfaction, Marylanders generally enjoy their jobs and feel motivated to achieve their goals.

In third place is New Jersey. In addition to its famous music and art scene, the state can take pride in its high relationship satisfaction. Research shows that New Jersey residents have the second-highest amount of supportive and loving relationships. Additionally, New Jerseyans have a divorce rate of about 17 percent, the third-lowest in the nation.

The rest of the 20 happiest states are shown below:

Hawaii

Maryland

New Jersey

Utah

Delaware

Minnesota

Connecticut

Idaho

Nebraska

Massachusetts

South Carolina

South Dakota

California

Florida (tie)

New Hampshire (tie)

Virginia

Illinois

Kansas

Iowa

Georgia

You may wonder how much your place of residence can affect your happiness. Environmental factors, including safety and security, do make a difference in our ability to seek happiness, according to Dr. Buffie Longmire-Avital, a professor of psychology at Elon University. “When individuals have a high sense of community, meaning that they feel connected to the other people around them, they feel that they can engage with them and that there are limited feelings of isolation or loneliness,” she told WalletHub. ”Well-being increases, and stress, anxiety, and depression decrease.”

