Ford Is Recalling Over 850,000 Vehicles Due to a Serious Safety Issue

Owners of popular Ford models like the Bronco, F-150, and Explorer might be getting a letter from the carmaker in the coming weeks. But it won’t exactly be good news: Roughly 850,000 cars are being voluntarily recalled owing to a defect that could conceivably increase their crash risk.

According to the Associated Press, a low-pressure fuel pump inside some Ford models made in recent years has been identified as potentially defective. The failure of the pump could cause the engine to stall while the vehicle is being operated.

A report [PDF] prepared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes that 850,318 cars manufactured by Ford between July 2021 and July 2022 are potentially at risk, with an estimated 10 percent of those containing the faulty pump. The NHTSA lists the following vehicles and model years as part of the recall:

Ford Vehicles Impacted By the Recall

Ford F-550 SD (2021-2023) Ford F-450 SD (2021-2023) Ford F-350 SD (2021-2023) Ford F-250 SD (2021-2023) Lincoln Navigator (2021-2022) Lincoln Aviator (2021-2023) Ford Mustang (2021-2022) Ford F-150 (2021-2022) Ford Explorer (2021-2023) Ford Expedition (2022) Ford Bronco (2021-2023)

The report notes that the fuel pump issue was first identified when a pattern of warranty claims indicated a problem with the specific component. It adds that “prior to fuel pump failure, the customer may experience poor engine performance (misfiring or running rough), a check engine light, or a reduction in engine power” and that “fuel pump failure is more likely to occur in low fuel or warm weather and hot fuel conditions in the fuel tank.”

Ford has not yet announced what remedies will be made available to customers affected by the recall. When one is finalized, it will be offered to vehicle owners in a follow-up letter at no charge. Per the NHTSA, no injuries or accidents have been documented as a result of the part failure.

This may not be a complete list of vehicles with the defect. Ford owners should look for a letter from the company notifying them of any issues. The company is also recalling over 200,000 vehicles with defective back-up cameras. You can enter your vehicle’s VIN number to see if it’s part of these or any other recalls on Ford’s website.

