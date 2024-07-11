7 Tips for Deep Cleaning Your Home
Sometimes, it feels like there just aren’t enough hours in the day. Between a busy work schedule, taking care of the family, and spending time with friends—let alone squeezing in a quiet moment for yourself—when exactly are you supposed to spend a few hours deep cleaning the house?
Luckily, there are a few things you can do—and a few tools you can purchase—to make a big job like that feel a little less intimidating. By starting small, sticking to a strategy, and having the right products on hand, you can give your home the deep cleaning it deserves without too much of a hassle.
1. Start by conquering clutter and other easy tasks first.
You don’t necessarily need to go big or go home when it comes to doing a deep clean—it’s OK to start small and complete a few smaller tasks first, like decluttering your space, changing the sheets, making the bed, dusting and cleaning (with a damp cloth) lamps and light fixtures, or tidying up tabletops and other cluttered surfaces. Disinfect door handles, remotes, light switches, and other commonly touched items around the house, or start by doing laundry. Just getting a few small tasks checked off a more extensive list can get you started on the right track so you’re motivated to keep going.
2. Formulate a deep cleaning strategy—and stick to it.
Some people swear by cleaning their entire house room by room, while others suggest taking it all on task by task—in other words, you’d do all the dusting in your home, clean all the mirrors and counters, then vacuum or mop—or starting with the dirtiest rooms first. It really comes down to your personal preference, as either strategy will get the job done. In general, though, you’ll want to clean from top to bottom, starting with ceiling fans and lights, and work your way down to the floors, cleaning anything and everything in between. To stay organized and keep yourself on track, start on one side of the room and pick a direction—clockwise or counterclockwise—to work in, covering all spaces without skipping ahead.
3. Consider doing your dirtiest rooms first.
Some experts recommend doing your dirtiest rooms—typically the kitchen and bathroom—before tackling your other spaces, since they tend to require the most time and energy. In the kitchen, you’ll want to make sure to clean off the top of your cabinets, soak your stove burners, wipe down the inside and the outside of your appliances, and take everything off your countertops so that no surface remains unscrubbed. After that, head to the bathroom to clean your toilet from tank to base, scrub the tub (don’t forget the showerhead!), and tackle the sink, mirrors, and windows. Pop dirty bathmats and shower curtains into the washing machine and replace any aging shower liners. Once you’ve dusted, give your bathroom tiles a once-over with a broom or vacuum before mopping them clean.
4. Clean out your cupboards and cabinets.
It can be easy to forget what’s behind closed doors, but no deep clean is complete without tackling your cupboards and cabinets. Take everything out, clean the inside and outside, and clear out anything you no longer need, whether you plan to discard, file away, or donate to charity. Using organizers and other types of shelving units can really pull it all together, making things reachable and most importantly, more easy to find.
5. Don’t neglect your upholstery, curtains, and rugs.
Now is the time to go all-in during a deep cleaning session. Using a handheld vacuum or arm extension, clean up every last particle on couches and upholstered chairs—you won’t believe the tiny nooks and crannies crumbs can somehow find their way into—and while you’re at it, vacuum the curtains and dust or wet-wipe the blinds (we know, we know, it’s the worst part!). Last but not least, shampoo any rugs for a smooth, full-room finish.
6. Use technology to keep cleaning efficient.
There’s no reason you need to be the one vacuuming and mopping those floors to perfection. Investing in some high-tech cleaning gear frees up more time to deal with other tasks around the house, not to mention your back will thank you for it. Robot vacuums and mops offer a much-needed hand and are often quieter and more efficient than their traditional counterparts. Some have sensors or built-in cameras to guide them around obstacles so you don’t even have to think about it—or they can be controlled through an app or via a smart home speaker. Either way, your time is valuable, so why not have one or two fewer things to worry about?
7. Don’t forget to clean major appliances—and the outside of your home.
You may have already dusted your dishwasher, microwave, or washing machine at some point during your cleaning spree, but now it’s time to make sure each major appliance gets some real attention. Go through the items in your fridge one by one and toss anything that’s gotten old, smelly, moldy, or has expired. Better yet, remove everything and wipe down those inside surfaces before you put it back in. Scrub the bottom of your oven and the oven door, too. Save the outside of the house for last, leaving time for any last-minute yard work, gardening, or just a general tidying of your front and back porch, stoop, or doorstep.
