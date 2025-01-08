The Under-the-Radar City Every Country Wants to Move to, Mapped

International migration is more prevalent than ever. In 1990, 153 million people were estimated to live in countries other than their nation of origin. In 2020, that same statistic was 281 million—making up about 3.6 percent of the global population.

Many people who dream of moving abroad share similar visions: eating croissants every day for breakfast in Paris, for example, or becoming part of New York City’s infamous hustle and bustle. Certain cities, especially capitals, have international cultural appeal along with economic opportunities that draw potential immigrants searching for a different life.

Click the image to enlarge. | Remitly

Researchers at Remitly, however, have gone beyond the most popular cities that people want to move to in order to find hidden gems among aspiring expats. To gather this data, they analyzed Google search statistics for the phrase move to [city] for 98 different countries, omitting both country capitals and the country’s top-choice city. They then mapped the results, showing the underrated dream destinations of people across the globe.

Aligning with a previous Remitly study naming Canada as the most popular country with people looking to relocate, Vancouver tops the charts. People in 17 countries chose it as their preferred alternative city, including the U.S., the UK, Australia, and Japan. In fact, Canadian cities dominate the top 30; Toronto, Quebec, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal all appear on the list as well.

Outside the Great White North, warm-weather cities rank favorably. Barcelona, Miami, Dubai, and Valencia round out the top five, demonstrating the irresistible appeal of a mild climate and, if possible, nearby beaches.

To complement their worldwide data, the researchers also conducted the same analysis for American residents looking to relocate within the U.S. New York City, Portland, and Los Angeles are huge hits with Americans, but when they’re ruled out, an unlikely, under-the-radar champion comes to the fore: Kansas City, Missouri. Eleven states have it as their alternative destination of choice, likely due to its comparatively low cost of living and job opportunities across multiple industries. Trailing behind Kansas City is the more likely candidate of Chicago, followed by Seattle, Miami, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Remitly researchers have also made a similar map depicting each nation’s top-choice city for moving abroad. Spoiler alert: Dubai takes first place. To see those results, click here.

