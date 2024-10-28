This Military Technique Can Help You Fall Asleep in 2 Minutes

A surprising number of people have some form of insomnia: The Cleveland Clinic reports that about one in three adults worldwide suffers from symptoms of it. If you’re having trouble catching Zs, you might want to consider the military method, which is reported to help people fall asleep within two minutes.

As Inc. reports, this technique was introduced to the general public in track and field coach Lloyd “Bud” Winter’s book Relax and Win: Championship Performance. The sleep routine was originally created by the Navy Pre-Flight School for pilots during World War II, as sleep deprivation hurt their performance. After six weeks of using the sleep method, 96 percent of the pilots could fall asleep in two minutes or less—even after having coffee and while hearing gunshots.

To begin the military method, lie down or sit, close your eyes, and take deep, slow breaths. Let your arms drop to your side and position your legs comfortably. After you feel more at ease, you can focus on releasing tension in your face. Begin by relaxing your forehead muscles and slowly work your way down to your cheeks, jaw, and lips.

Next, let go of any tension in your shoulders, then loosen your biceps, forearms, and hands. You should be able to relax your chest simply by breathing slowly. Once that’s done, you can start calming your legs down. Allow one thigh to become heavy, and let the calf, ankle, and foot on the same leg follow. Do the same to the other leg.

The hardest part is trying to calm your mind while trying to fall asleep, especially if something in particular is stressing you out. Try picturing a soothing scene, such as a beautiful autumn-colored landscape or yourself sitting on a patio and reading a book. You can also repeat “Don’t think” for 10 seconds to help yourself fall asleep.

The military method might take a few nights to work, but you won’t know for sure unless you’re consistent with it. If the sleep method fails, don’t worry. You can always try other things to help you fall asleep faster. Optimizing your bedroom, watching your diet, and having a bedtime routine are more tips for getting better sleep.

