The English language is complicated. In addition to its complex grammar rules and commonly confused terms, many words are straight up impossible to spell if you’re not familiar with them already. Even prominent authors like Jane Austen, Agatha Christie, and F. Scott Fitzgerald were known to struggle with spelling. If you’re curious which tricky word has your home state stumped, check out the list below.

WordUnscrambler found the most commonly misspelled word in each state using search data from Google Trends. Researchers looked at inquiries like “how do you spell,” “how do I spell,” and “how to spell,” considering up to 120 variations of top spelling searches.

According to the data, words with double consonants, silent letters, and irregular pronunciations are the most difficult for Americans. Many states—West Virginia, Wyoming, and five others—struggle with the word beautiful. Different puzzled searchers in four states, as did the word people. Vermont’s obsession with Mary Poppins (1964) is evident, as the state is most curious about how to spell supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, according to the data.

You can find the complete list of each state’s most misspelled word below:

Alabama - Different

Alaska - Tomorrow

Arizona - People

Arkansas - Quesadilla

California - Appreciation

Colorado - Sergeant

Connecticut - Schedule

Delaware - Beautiful

Florida - Compliment

Georgia - Necessary

Hawaii - Luau

Idaho - Definitely

Illinois - Congratulations

Indiana - Taught

Iowa - Through

Kansas - Different

Kentucky - People

Louisiana - Through

Maine - Pneumonia

Maryland - Character

Massachusetts - Beautiful

Michigan - Scratch

Minnesota - Successful

Mississippi - Beautiful

Missouri - Temperature

Montana - Appreciate

Nebraska - Beautiful

Nevada - School

New Hampshire - Protective

New Jersey - Congratulations

New Mexico - Appreciate

New York - Different

North Carolina - Secret

North Dakota - Daughter

Ohio - Crochet

Oklahoma - Patience

Oregon - Business

Pennsylvania - Scissors

Rhode Island - Cancelled

South Carolina - People

South Dakota - Beautiful

Tennessee - Broccoli

Texas - Protect

Utah - Definitely

Vermont - Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Virginia - People

Washington - Appreciation

West Virginia - Beautiful

Wisconsin - Different

Wyoming - Beautiful

Want to put your spelling skills to the test? See if you can ace this quiz of the most commonly misspelled words in the English language.

