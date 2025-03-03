The 10 Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Own

A dog can be a good investment if you want a loyal companion, but some breeds fetch a higher price than others. The upfront costs aren’t the only factors people should consider when purchasing a canine. Potential owners should also look into vet visits, food, and other care expenses. For an idea of which dogs can rack up the highest bills over their lifetime, check out the most expensive breeds to own listed below.

DeMayo Law Offices compiled this list by pulling data from the pet insurance company Spot Pet and supplementary sources, like the pet care service Wag!. Researchers weighed different kinds of expenses, including recurring ones (like grooming, diet, and medical care) and less frequent costs (e.g., microchips, leashes, collars, etc.), to estimate each breed’s lifetime price tag. Bite risk levels were also included in the assessment, as injury costs may vary depending on a dog’s bite force.

The Tibetan Mastiff, one of the world’s largest and rarest dog breeds, is also the most expensive. The lifetime cost of owning one runs around $36,000 to $40,000. In some cases, just the purchase price exceeds that average: A red Tibetan Mastiff named Big Splash sold for a record-breaking $1.5 million in 2011. A typical Tibetan Mastiff costs between $2000 and $10,000, depending on the dog’s bloodline, age, gender, color, and breeder. The dogs were originally bred to protect sheep from wild animals. DeMayo Law Offices shares that the Tibetan Mastiff’s protective instincts make them good guard dogs, but their high bite risk can prove expensive if they aren’t trained properly.

The Löwchen is the second-most expensive dog breed on this list. Due to its rarity, the small dog’s upfront cost ranges from $2000 to $8000 on average, and its lifetime cost is roughly $25,000 to $40,000. The breed originated in Europe around 400 years ago, though experts don’t agree on which country it came from. The name Löwchen is German for “little lion,” and many owners will ask for a lion cut at the groomer’s.

The third-most expensive dog breed to own is the Samoyed, with the cost to purchase ranging from $1200 to $8000. According to the Samoyed Club of America, the breed was used for herding and hunting reindeer, along with hauling sleds for the Samoyedic people of northwestern Siberia. This fluffy breed is high-maintenance, needing professional grooming at least every six to eight weeks. Owning a Samoyed would cost about $28,000 to $35,000 throughout its life.

You can find the rest of the top 10 most expensive dog breeds with their lifetime costs below:

Tibetan Mastiff // $36,000 - $40,000 Löwchen // $25,000 - $40,000 Samoyed // $28,000 - $35,000 Pharaoh Hound // $25,000 - $40,000 Chow Chow // $20,000 - $25,000 Azawakh // $20,000 - $30,000 Akita // $20,000 - $40,000 French Bulldog // $25,000 - $40,000 Rottweiler // $15,000 - $28,000 Dogo Argentino // $15,000 - $25,000

Keep in mind that costs vary depending on location, breeder, overall dog health, and personal preferences. Some breeds may also experience health issues, adding to their overall cost. Although bite injuries can result in costly settlements and medical bills, there are ways to avoid such incidents through proper care and training. Experts recommend researching the right breed for you before purchasing a dog, investing in training, socializing them, taking them to the vet regularly, and always leashing them in public spaces.

