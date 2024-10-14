The 20 Most Popular Dog Breeds Among Celebrities

When it comes to being obsessed with their dogs, celebrities are just like us. Some pets become celebrities in their own right, stealing the show on red carpets and amassing thousands of social media followers. The press circuit for 2024’s Twisters, for example, had an unexpected star in Brisket, Glen Powell’s beloved rescue pup, who even earned his own spoof Vogue (or rather Dogue) cover shot.

According to a new survey from Bored Panda, more celebrities have mixed-breed dogs—which includes Brisket, a terrier-poodle mix—than any other single breed. That’s not surprising, since mixed-breed is such a broad term. It also makes sense given how many rescue pets are mixed. Many celebs are aware of their power as influencers, and “adopt not shop” is one undeniably positive trend they’ve set.

The most popular purebred dogs on the list—French bulldogs—aren’t far behind mixed dogs in the stats. Bored Panda, per its article on the topic, “manually curated reports of 2303 celebrities and their 3305 dogs from U.S.-based news reports and lifestyle websites.” Of all those dogs, 280 were mixed-breed—and an impressive 245 were French bulldogs. (Megan Thee Stallion’s Frenchie 4oe deserves a special shout-out: He has more than half a million Instagram followers.)

Rounding out the podium are German shepherds in a distant third place with a 154-strong tally. According to German Shepherd Shop, their celebrity owners have ranged from Reese Witherspoon to Nick Jonas. Labradors, Chihuahuas, and golden retrievers trailed not far behind with final counts of 149, 148, and 139, respectively.

So how do the results stack up against a list that isn’t celebrity-specific? They’re pretty similar. The American Kennel Club’s most recent round-up of popular dog breeds—the 2023 edition, released in April 2024—features Frenchies in the top spot, followed by Labradors, golden retrievers, and then German shepherds. Celebrities, again, are just like us (in this one way, at least).

You can see Bored Panda’s top 20 below and the full breakdown here.

Is yours among these? / Bored Panda

Or these? / Bored Panda

