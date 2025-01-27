The Most Popular Super Bowl Foods By State, Mapped

The Super Bowl is more than the championship game for professional football teams in the U.S. Super Bowl Sunday is the country’s ”second-largest food consumption day” (right after Thanksgiving), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But which foods and desserts do Americans love most for the event? Coffeeness shares the answers in the maps below.

The coffee machine review site selected the most popular Super Bowl foods per state by analyzing search volume data from December 2023 to March 2024. Researchers looked at about 1300 food types and around 300 dessert-oriented keywords to determine state-specific preferences, with a focus on search trends leading up to and immediately following the big game. Because Coffeeness gathered information from each state, you can see which foods and desserts are most-liked throughout the country. The map of savory foods is below.

The most popular choice is buffalo chicken dip. | Coffeeness

Buffalo chicken dip is America’s favorite Super Bowl food by a landslide. The spicy cheese dip was the top-searched dish in 29 states, including Minnesota, South Carolina, and Kansas. Moreover, an overwhelming number of these states are in the northeastern, midwestern, and southern regions. Baked potatoes are the second-most popular food for Super Bowl parties by state count. They specifically reign supreme on the opposite side of the country. Five states—California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Montana—searched for baked potatoes the most. Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi favor fried green tomatoes, the Super Bowl food that claims the third-most states on the map. It’s common to fry green tomatoes instead of red ones because the former are firmer, allowing them to withstand the cooking method.

More interested in the sweeter side of the menu? Here’s the map of the most popular Super Bowl desserts by state.

Strawberry shortcake takes the lead. | Coffeeness

As you can see, strawberry shortcake dominates the map. Fourteen southern and western states—like Texas, Florida, and Nevada—prefer the classic combination of cake, whipped cream, and strawberries at the end of their game day feast. The runner-up is peanut butter blossoms, with 13 states—like South Dakota, Vermont, and Wisconsin—choosing the dessert. Rounding out the top three most-searched desserts for the Super Bowl by state is banana bread. The classic recipe is a hit in Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. You can view a larger version of the dessert map here, and click here to see the savory map in greater detail.

