The 10 Most Popular Valentine’s Day Date Ideas in 2025

People may have given single gloves and “love spoons” to their Valentines in the past, but roses and candies are much more typical Valentine’s Day gifts today. After choosing a gift comes the challenge of deciding how to spend the romantic holiday with your significant other. If you’re looking for inspiration, check out this list of the top trending ideas for Valentine’s Day dates in 2025.

Analysts at Google Trends dug into U.S. search data from January 21 to January 28 of this year to determine the top date plans for February 14. The activities listed below were the date ideas most often searched with the phrase “Valentine‘s Day” during this period.

The most popular Valentine’s Day date spot overall is the arcade. The retro games you find there might seem like relics of the 1980s, but many couples still find romance in challenging each other to a game of Pac-Man or Defender.

If you prefer to get in touch with nature, try the second-most popular date venue on the list: the zoo. A trip there is a great way to spend Valentine’s Day, especially for lovebirds who adore animals. Some of the best zoos in the country include Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida, and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska.

Couples who prioritize self-care may opt to pamper themselves on Valentine’s Day. Spas are the third-most searched activity for the holiday, and they aren’t just limited to facials and massages. Depending on the place and your taste, you may opt for detox wraps or mud baths.

Drive-in movies are another blast from the past, making it to the list at No.4. The first drive-in film was shown in 1933 in New Jersey, and people only had to pay a quarter per car and person to watch it. It’ll cost a lot more to watch a drive-in movie nowadays, but it might be a refreshing change from a normal movie theater experience.

Here are the rest of the most popular date options trending for Valentine’s Day:

Arcades Zoos Couples spas Drive-in movies Casinos Couples massages Aquariums Sip and paint Facials Paint classes

